CFOs Humanitarian Award nomination period open through Sept. 16

Extra pay for extra days: Cape Public Schools aim to attract more substitute teachers4Cape Girardeau Public Schools is offering an extra incentive for substitute teachers who work more than 20 days within the district during the 2024-25 school year. The CGPS Board of Education recently approved a $40 increase to the districts base...
Engage, learn, dance: What to expect at next weeks TBY ExpoThe TBY (The Best Years) Active Living Expo, an annual event aimed at engaging and educating seniors, is set to return next week. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. The expo...
SEMO Foundation raises a record $9.9 million in FY247The Southeast Missouri University Foundation raised a record $9.9 million in gifts during fiscal year 2024. According to a news release, Wendell Snodgrass, SEMOs vice president for University Advancement and executive director of the University...
Kids who survived KC Super Bowl shooting are scared, suffering panic attacks and sleep problemsSix months after Gabriella Magers-Dargers legs were burned by sparks from a ricocheted bullet at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in February, the 14-year-old is ready to leave the past behind. She is dreading the pitfalls of being a high...
Sports wagering, minimum wage hike headed for November vote in MissouriAn end run around the Missouri General Assembly has the nations two largest sports books driving hard to their goal of crossing home plate with a big payday. A constitutional amendment to legalize sports wagering will be Amendment 2 on the Nov. 5...
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize abortion in NovemberAbortion will be on Missouris statewide ballot in November. An initiative petition to enshrine the right to abortion up until the point of fetal viability received final approval Tuesday, securing a place on the general election ballot. If the...
Hawley rallies supporters with critique of opponent Kunce at Scott City campaign event23U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke to dozens in attendance during a campaign stop Monday, Aug. 12, at Westrich Farms on Nash Road in Scott City, where he primarily focused on Lucas Kunce, his opponent in the upcoming general election. ...
Planned power outage to affect subdivisions of Trail Ridge, Eastridge Place in JacksonWork to replace defective power equipment will result in a planned power outage affecting Trail Ridge and Eastridge Place subdivision residents from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Jackson. ...
Winners of Cape Countys primary races discuss reactions and plans for officeFour Cape Girardeau County Republican candidates won contested races during the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 6. Three will run unopposed in November, while one will continue to campaign ahead of the general election. ...
Cape County History Center to hold concert of traditional musicMike Compton and Joe Newberry will be coming to Jackson on Thursday, Aug. 15. They will be bringing their blend of traditional and new American music to a concert at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 High St. ...
Most read 8/12/24Local woman follows passion, starts secondhand good businessKendra Gross grew up attending garage sales with her grandmother, and it spawned a passion that would last for decades. In July, she opened a store dedicated to selling them, Relove Goods, at 532 W. Main St. in Jackson. Ive been doing this my...
Dunklin County election re-count slated for MondayKENNETT Dunklin County Clerk Kent Hampton on Thursday, Aug. 8, said voting irregularities that occurred in the election Tuesday, Aug. 6, forced a re-count slated for Monday, Aug. 12, at his offices at the Dunklin County Courthouse. Hampton...
SEMO, Cape Girardeau Public Schools join forces to enhance education, cultural experiences for staff7Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials signed an agreement Thursday, Aug. 8, to enter into an exclusive partnership aiming to increase access for district employees to SEMOs educational programs, cultural...
Most read 8/8/24Cape council expands bow hunts of deer to private properties of minimum of 2-acres16Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Aug. 5, approved expanding deer hunts using archery equipment to private properties of a minimum of 2 acres. During the councils meeting, police officer Ty Metzger said that to reduce property damage and...
Most read 8/8/24Former Notre Dame student serves as Missouris page at RNCNotre Dame Regional High School graduate and current Mississippi State University student Elise Edwards, 20, received the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as a page at the recent 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Edwards, who is...
CFOs Humanitarian Award nomination period open through Sept. 16
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Humanitarian Award to honor a southwest Missouri resident for service that contributes to the betterment of their community. The deadline for nominations is noon, Monday, Sept. 16. Nominations must be made online at formstack.com/forms/CFO-humanitarian.
The recipient of the Humanitarian Award will be honored with others recognized during the local celebration of National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 19. The CFO is partnering with the Missouri Ozark Region Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals to honor a wide range of individuals and organizations for their contributions to the region.
An independent committee organized by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce will evaluate the nominations. The committee plans to include chamber representatives from Branson, Joplin and West Plains, along with clergy members from Springfield. Springfield Chamber Chair-elect Bob Helm will chair the committee.
Humanitarian nominees should be an individual who has the courage to take decisive action, the wisdom to face aggressive challenges, and the willingness to sacrifice to affect these causes that have a long-term impact on the betterment of the community. The award is designed to recognize a living person; posthumous nominations are not accepted. More criteria information is available at cfozarks.org/humanitarian.
The National Philanthropy Day luncheon will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The winner will be honored there with a cash award, which the recipient traditionally donates to a favorite charity.
This year will mark the 35th annual Humanitarian Award. The award was founded by the late Jewell Thompson Schweitzer, a significant donor to the CFO. She left several bequests in her estate to the CFO that have significantly increased the CFOs unrestricted grantmaking endowment, along with endowments designated for First & Calvary Presbyterian Church, Drury University, Cottey College and College of the Ozarks.
Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliate foundations includuing the Cape Area Community Foundation with assets totaling $490 million as of June 30, 2024. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.
