Prayer 8-14-24

Voter turnout rises in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties since 2022 but falls short of 2020 numbers

Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties saw an increase in overall voter turnout compared to the 2022 primary election, but numbers were down compared to 2020. There were 29,572 voters out of 93,500 ballots cast on Tuesday for a turnout of 31.62%...