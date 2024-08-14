Prayer 8-14-24

More to explore
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hawley rallies supporters with critique of opponent Kunce at Scott City campaign event16U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke to dozens in attendance during a campaign stop Monday, Aug. 12, at Westrich Farms on Nash Road in Scott City, where he primarily focused on Lucas Kunce, his opponent in the upcoming general election. ...
-
Planned power outage to affect subdivisions of Trail Ridge, Eastridge Place in JacksonWork to replace defective power equipment will result in a planned power outage affecting Trail Ridge and Eastridge Place subdivision residents from 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Jackson. ...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Winners of Cape Countys primary races discuss reactions and plans for officeFour Cape Girardeau County Republican candidates won contested races during the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 6. Three will run unopposed in November, while one will continue to campaign ahead of the general election. ...
-
Cape County History Center to hold concert of traditional musicMike Compton and Joe Newberry will be coming to Jackson on Thursday, Aug. 15. They will be bringing their blend of traditional and new American music to a concert at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 High St. ...
-
Dunklin County election re-count slated for MondayKENNETT Dunklin County Clerk Kent Hampton on Thursday, Aug. 8, said voting irregularities that occurred in the election Tuesday, Aug. 6, forced a re-count slated for Monday, Aug. 12, at his offices at the Dunklin County Courthouse. Hampton...
-
-
-
-
Voter turnout rises in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties since 2022 but falls short of 2020 numbersCape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties saw an increase in overall voter turnout compared to the 2022 primary election, but numbers were down compared to 2020. There were 29,572 voters out of 93,500 ballots cast on Tuesday for a turnout of 31.62%...
-
Perry County primary winners point to goalsIncumbent Perry County associate commissioners Keith Hoehn and Jay Wengert won their contested Republican primary races on Tuesday to keep their seats on the commission as both candidates will run uncontested in November's general election. Hoehn, a...
-
-
SEMO, Cape Girardeau Public Schools join forces to enhance education, cultural experiences for staff7Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials signed an agreement Thursday, Aug. 8, to enter into an exclusive partnership aiming to increase access for district employees to SEMOs educational programs, cultural...
-
Celebrate end of summer with the Back to School Bash featuring music, gamesThe Back to School Bash is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 15. Organized through a collaboration among Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, the Discovery Playhouse and Scout Hall, the event promises an evening filled with music, games and...
-
-
-
Most read 8/8/24Cape council expands bow hunts of deer to private properties of minimum of 2-acres16Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Aug. 5, approved expanding deer hunts using archery equipment to private properties of a minimum of 2 acres. During the councils meeting, police officer Ty Metzger said that to reduce property damage and...
-
Most read 8/8/24Body found in Mississippi River IDd as missing woman1A body found Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Mississippi River in Mississippi County has been identified as missing person Rose Mary Weaver, last seen July 30 in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, Weavers body was found in...
-
-
-
-