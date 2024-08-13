Discover downtown Cape Girardeau at Back to School Bash

Editorial

As the excitement of a new school year approaches, Cape Girardeau is offering families a perfect way to celebrate with the "Back to School Bash" on Thursday, Aug. 15. This event, organized by Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, Discovery Playhouse and Scout Hall, is more than just a night of fun  its a showcase of the communitys vibrant spirit and the resources available to families downtown.

The evening promises something for everyone: live music, engaging outdoor games and a chance to explore local gems such as Discovery Playhouse and Scout Hall. With street closures between Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, and Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, attendees can freely enjoy food, drinks and the array of vendors.

The musical lineup features Double Take, Evan Webb and rising country singer Brit Taylor. As families gather to enjoy the music, theyll also discover the hidden treasures of downtown Cape Girardeau, from the impressive outdoor stage at Scout Hall to the interactive exhibits at Discovery Playhouse.

As kids prepare to head back to school, this bash offers a final summer hurrah  a chance to make memories, connect with neighbors and celebrate the vibrant community that supports them year-round. Tickets are $10 and free for kids younger than 15.