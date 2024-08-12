Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout Hall

Editorial

Aaron Eisenhauer ~ aeisenhauer@rustmedia.com

Here. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative community of Southeast Missouri.

Founded with the vision to provide a platform for emerging writers, Here. Literary Magazine has grown since its inception. This year marks the fourth issue of the magazine, which youll find in Thursday, Aug. 15, edition of the Southeast Missourian. But theres so much more than the publication. The literary magazine is a vehicle to provide professional mentorship from top talent in the area to the next generation of creatives. Hopefully, it encourages them to pursue their passions, either professionally or for personal enjoyment. And maybe they will consider investing those talents in Southeast Missouri.

The students receive access to workshops, learn how to hone their craft and so much more. Its a wonderful learning experience and offers some inspiration along the way.

The editorial process at Here. Literary Magazine is both fun and rigorous. The magazine is open to students in grades nine to 12 who attend school in Southeast Missouri, and submissions are selected by the student editorial board. The magazine features a diverse range of content, including poems, short stories, creative nonfiction essays and artwork. Submission guidelines are outlined on the magazines website, encouraging writers of all backgrounds to contribute.

Students have numerous opportunities to get involved with Here. Literary Magazine. They can submit their work for publication, join the editorial board or participate in workshops organized by the magazine. These events not only improve their writing skills but also foster a sense of community among aspiring writers.

The upcoming launch party at Scout Hall is an invitation to the community to celebrate this literary platform and the students who contribute. The event is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scout Hall. For more information, email director Mia Pohlman at mpohlman@rustmedia.com. You can also read more at www.herelit.com.

Special thanks to sponsors: Edward Jones, Book Rack of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Missouri State University, Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art and rustmedia.