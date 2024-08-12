Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout Hall

-
Column (8/12/24)Social Security cant afford tax cut to benefitsSocial Security is facing enormous shortfalls. It is insolvent. Within the next 10 years, no one will be able to avoid this reality despite decades of politically expedient denial. Yet as of today, both presidential candidates, Vice President...
Column (8/10/24)This is why Kamala Harris is avoiding the press and getting away with itTo the surprise of just about everyone, Kamala Harris has had a remarkably good two weeks (whether her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz marks the end of that honeymoon or an extension of it remains to be seen). Democrats, of course, have been...
Editorial (8/9/24)Chicago here we come (again); Contour flights to resumeNashville, its not personal. Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre...
Column (8/8/24)How St. Louis illegally taxed remote workers and how you can get your money backEver since the pandemic began, St. Louis has been subjecting taxpayers who neither live nor work in the city to legally baseless earnings tax assessments. Forced by litigation and the threat of state preemption to make amends, the city is hoping...
Column (8/8/24)Will the Chevron decision fix big government?The Supreme Court recently ruled to overturn the Chevron doctrine precedent that has stood since 1984. Recent precedent reversals, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, have gotten much more attention. But this change is of enormous importance,...
Column (8/7/24)What should we expect from a woman president?I have a Barbie for President doll in my office. EMILYs List a group dedicated to electing pro-choice women to political office sent it years ago. The doll could be mistaken for Condoleezza Rice, though I suspect they didn't have a Republican in...
Column (8/7/24)No matter how you look at it, the Biden-Harris administration has been an absolute disasterNo matter how you look at it, the Biden-Harris administration has been an absolute disaster. We have a southern border thats in pure chaos because of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harriss radical immigration policies. The cost of...
Editorial (8/7/24)Babe Ruth World Series returns to Cape GirardeauWith the Olympics winding down, another global sports event is about to begin. And this weeklong competition doesnt require a ticket to Paris. The 16- to 18-year-old Babe Ruth World Series will return to Capaha Park and Cape Girardeau Central High...
Column (8/6/24)Kamalas sociopathic dishonesty on the border"Laudace, laudace, toujours laudace." So says George C. Scotts Patton in the eponymous movie when his comrades want another days rest during the Sicilian campaign. No one is going to mistake Kamala Harris for Gen. Patton, or even George C....
Column (8/5/24)J.D. Vance and the bipartisan itch to tax behaviorRepublican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance has been in the news for an old clip of him talking about how the tax code should punish adults without kids. While Vances proposal probably aims to address demographic concerns, it represents a...
Column (8/3/24)Cape faces decision on water system overhaul, rate increaseThe citys water treatment facility has been the topic of much discussion in recent months and for good reason. This 91-year-old facility has had numerous upgrades and renovations over the years, but the time has come for the city to launch a major...
Letter (8/1/24)Smith champions cancer detection billThank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill. Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously...
Editorial (7/31/24)Its nearly time SEMO District FairThis years SEMO District Fair will be here soon Saturday, Sept. 7, through Saturday, Sept. 14, at the fairgrounds in Cape Girardeau. All the familiar attractions will be back food and fun at the carnival, agricultural exhibits and loads of...
Editorial (7/29/24)Major contests, two amendments on Missouris August ballotThe Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election in Missouri will feature local, state and federal candidates. Voters will also decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for day care centers, and Amendment 4,...
Editorial (7/26/24)Gun violence task force a big ask with big stakesFew things mar a communitys reputation and can hamper growth and prosperity like gun violence. From a cold-blooded murder for a particular, if inconsequential reason, to a haphazard wrong place/wrong time accidental shooting, Cape Girardeau is...
Editorial (7/24/24)People are the star attraction at Jackson HomecomersFestivals usually have a star attraction dogwoods and azaleas in Charleston or jumping mules at East Perry County Community Fair to tie the associated events to a common theme. For the annual weeklong Jackson Homecomers in Uptown Jackson, the...
Editorial (7/22/24)Stars and Stripes Museum embarks on expansion to honor military journalism legacyThe Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of military journalism. This institution, dedicated to the history of the Stars and Stripes newspaper, is embarking on an ambitious expansion project that...
Here. Literary Magazine celebrates fourth issue with launch party at Scout Hall
Here. Literary Magazine, a publication for student writers and artists, is set to host its launch party Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Scout Hall. This year marks another milestone for the magazine, which is an engaging opportunity for the young creative community of Southeast Missouri.
Founded with the vision to provide a platform for emerging writers, Here. Literary Magazine has grown since its inception. This year marks the fourth issue of the magazine, which youll find in Thursday, Aug. 15, edition of the Southeast Missourian. But theres so much more than the publication. The literary magazine is a vehicle to provide professional mentorship from top talent in the area to the next generation of creatives. Hopefully, it encourages them to pursue their passions, either professionally or for personal enjoyment. And maybe they will consider investing those talents in Southeast Missouri.
The students receive access to workshops, learn how to hone their craft and so much more. Its a wonderful learning experience and offers some inspiration along the way.
The editorial process at Here. Literary Magazine is both fun and rigorous. The magazine is open to students in grades nine to 12 who attend school in Southeast Missouri, and submissions are selected by the student editorial board. The magazine features a diverse range of content, including poems, short stories, creative nonfiction essays and artwork. Submission guidelines are outlined on the magazines website, encouraging writers of all backgrounds to contribute.
Students have numerous opportunities to get involved with Here. Literary Magazine. They can submit their work for publication, join the editorial board or participate in workshops organized by the magazine. These events not only improve their writing skills but also foster a sense of community among aspiring writers.
The upcoming launch party at Scout Hall is an invitation to the community to celebrate this literary platform and the students who contribute. The event is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scout Hall. For more information, email director Mia Pohlman at mpohlman@rustmedia.com. You can also read more at www.herelit.com.
Special thanks to sponsors: Edward Jones, Book Rack of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Missouri State University, Silver Sycamore Gallery of Fine Art and rustmedia.
