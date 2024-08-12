Prayer 8-12-24

More to explore
Winners of Cape Countys primary races discuss reactions and plans for officeFour Cape Girardeau County Republican candidates won contested races during the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 6. Three will run unopposed in November, while one will continue to campaign ahead of the general election. ...
Cape County History Center to hold concert of traditional musicMike Compton and Joe Newberry will be coming to Jackson on Thursday, Aug. 15. They will be bringing their blend of traditional and new American music to a concert at the Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 High St. ...
Dunklin County election re-count slated for MondayKENNETT Dunklin County Clerk Kent Hampton on Thursday, Aug. 8, said voting irregularities that occurred in the election Tuesday, Aug. 6, forced a re-count slated for Monday, Aug. 12, at his offices at the Dunklin County Courthouse. Hampton...
Voter turnout rises in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties since 2022 but falls short of 2020 numbersCape Girardeau, Perry and Scott Counties saw an increase in overall voter turnout compared to the 2022 primary election, but numbers were down compared to 2020. There were 29,572 voters out of 93,500 ballots cast on Tuesday for a turnout of 31.62%...
Perry County primary winners point to goalsIncumbent Perry County associate commissioners Keith Hoehn and Jay Wengert won their contested Republican primary races on Tuesday to keep their seats on the commission as both candidates will run uncontested in November's general election. Hoehn, a...
SEMO, Cape Girardeau Public Schools join forces to enhance education, cultural experiences for staff7Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials signed an agreement Thursday, Aug. 8, to enter into an exclusive partnership aiming to increase access for district employees to SEMOs educational programs, cultural...
Celebrate end of summer with the Back to School Bash featuring music, gamesThe Back to School Bash is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 15. Organized through a collaboration among Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, the Discovery Playhouse and Scout Hall, the event promises an evening filled with music, games and...
Cape council expands bow hunts of deer to private properties of minimum of 2-acres16Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Aug. 5, approved expanding deer hunts using archery equipment to private properties of a minimum of 2 acres. During the councils meeting, police officer Ty Metzger said that to reduce property damage and...
Former Notre Dame student serves as Missouris page at RNCNotre Dame Regional High School graduate and current Mississippi State University student Elise Edwards, 20, received the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as a page at the recent 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Edwards, who is...
Shad Burner named as SEMO REDIs inaugural CEO3Shad Burner, a management consultant who has been working with Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI) for the last year, has been named its first chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1. Burner said he is excited to be...
Body found in Mississippi River IDd as missing woman1A body found Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Mississippi River in Mississippi County has been identified as missing person Rose Mary Weaver, last seen July 30 in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, Weavers body was found in...
SEMO District Fair, Missouri Ag officials clarify requirements for showing livestock; new policy is set for 2025SEMO District Fair and Missouri Department of Agriculture officials clarified the states position on required health inspections for animals shown and displayed at fairs. A livestock specialist with the University of Missouri Extension explained in...
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony, dance packages available1Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus has announced its 2024-25 season, featuring an array of performances. Highlights of the season include the musical Oklahoma! and a special performance by the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra. ...
Jackson park entrance to close; guardrail work to reduce I-55Work is underway on U.S. 61 in Jackson, from Parkview Street to North Hope Street. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the project includes adding turn lanes at Mary Street and the Jackson City Park entrance, making...
Most read 8/5/24A century of JCPenney: Cape Girardeau store marks 100 yearsOn Thursday, July 31, 1924, an advertisement appeared in the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian: The homes in this community are soon to have a J.C. Penney Co. department store of their own where reliable quality dry goods, apparel, clothing,...
Most read 7/29/24Three democrat candidates running for Missouri Secretary of State; priorities include supporting librariesMonique Williams, Barbara Phifer and Haley Jacobson are the three democrats running for Missouri Secretary of State in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, election. Williams lives in St. Louis and graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus with a...