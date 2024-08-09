Editorial

Nashville, its not personal.

Here in Cape Girardeau, we love you. From the tunes of the Grand Ole Opry to the NFL experience of the Titans to the free entertainment of bachelorette party after bachelorette party shutting down The District, youre the fun aunt and uncle we love to visit a few times a year. And, no, cant spell great weekend getaway without Nashville, Tennessee and a few other letters.

Heres the thing, though, we have other needs, too.

Many travelers who use Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are using Contour Airlines for business purposes. They need to get from here to there  wherever there might be, and for that, they need the connections that one of the worlds largest airports has to offer.

Enter, Chicago OHare International Airport.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, Contour will replace its daily Nashville flights with trips to and from Chicago. Those flights will better serve business travelers by offering them more options for connecting flights and, as we understand, flight schedules that allow for one-day trips to and from The Windy City.

Kudos to Cape Girardeau airport manager Katrina Amos for shepherding the switch back to Chicago flights.

But its not like Chicago is all work and no play. Its one of the nations best food cities. Every major professional sports league has a team or teams there. And getting from Chicago to any other locale  business or pleasure  is only a connection away.

Plus, Contour has secured interline service agreements with American and Alaska airlines and is working on those with other major carriers. These agreements will allow travelers to check in their luggage in Cape Girardeau and not touch it again until they arrive at their destination.

So, if you need or want to do some air traveling with Chicago in the mix, visit www.contourairlines.com and book your ticket now.

Nashville, thanks for the memories. Well see you again soon, hopping on Interstate 24 for the easy three-and-a-half-hour drive. Or Contour (and Katrina), how about looking at adding Nashville flights, too, just for the weekends!

Chicago, here we come  again.