Prayer 8-99-24

SEMO, Cape Girardeau Public Schools join forces to enhance education, cultural experiences for staff1Southeast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials signed an agreement Thursday, Aug. 8, to enter into an exclusive partnership aiming to increase access for district employees to SEMOs educational programs, cultural...
Celebrate end of summer with the Back to School Bash featuring music, gamesThe Back to School Bash is set to take place Thursday, Aug. 15. Organized through a collaboration among Cape G Rocks, Historic Park Porch Sessions, the Discovery Playhouse and Scout Hall, the event promises an evening filled with music, games and...
Cape council expands bow hunts of deer to private properties of minimum of 2-acres7Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Aug. 5, approved expanding deer hunts using archery equipment to private properties of a minimum of 2 acres. During the councils meeting, police officer Ty Metzger said that to reduce property damage and...
Former Notre Dame student serves as Missouris page at RNCNotre Dame Regional High School graduate and current Mississippi State University student Elise Edwards, 20, received the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as a page at the recent 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Edwards, who is...
Shad Burner named as SEMO REDIs inaugural CEO3Shad Burner, a management consultant who has been working with Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI) for the last year, has been named its first chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1. Burner said he is excited to be...
Body found in Mississippi River IDd as missing woman1A body found Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Mississippi River in Mississippi County has been identified as missing person Rose Mary Weaver, last seen July 30 in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, Weavers body was found in...
SEMO District Fair, Missouri Ag officials clarify requirements for showing livestock; new policy is set for 2025SEMO District Fair and Missouri Department of Agriculture officials clarified the states position on required health inspections for animals shown and displayed at fairs. A livestock specialist with the University of Missouri Extension explained in...
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony, dance packages availableSoutheast Missouri State Universitys River Campus has announced its 2024-25 season, featuring an array of performances. Highlights of the season include the musical Oklahoma! and a special performance by the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra. ...
Jackson park entrance to close; guardrail work to reduce I-55Work is underway on U.S. 61 in Jackson, from Parkview Street to North Hope Street. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the project includes adding turn lanes at Mary Street and the Jackson City Park entrance, making...
Celebrating 25 Years: The Chaffee German Band's love of music and community1The Chaffee German Band is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in local culture. Founded by a dedicated musician with more than 50 years of experience, the band has become a staple at local festivals and...
Most read 8/6/24Cape Girardeau police officer tangles with fleeing suspect7A Cape Girardeau man allegedly fled from a police officer, leading to a foot chase and a physical altercation involving the officers Taser. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicates an officer conducted a traffic stop for an alleged...
Most read 8/5/24A century of JCPenney: Cape Girardeau store marks 100 yearsOn Thursday, July 31, 1924, an advertisement appeared in the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian: The homes in this community are soon to have a J.C. Penney Co. department store of their own where reliable quality dry goods, apparel, clothing,...
Most read 8/5/24Transgender womans use of gym locker room spurs protests, investigations in St. Louis area7COLUMBIA A transgender womans use of the womens locker room in a suburban St. Louis gym prompted a protest, a plan for a boycott and calls for an investigation by the states politically vulnerable Republican attorney general, who quickly...
Most read 8/2/24Farmington man charged with Knights of Columbus break-ins1A Farmington man has been charged with several crimes involving recent break-ins at the Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
Most read 7/29/24Three democrat candidates running for Missouri Secretary of State; priorities include supporting librariesMonique Williams, Barbara Phifer and Haley Jacobson are the three democrats running for Missouri Secretary of State in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, election. Williams lives in St. Louis and graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus with a...