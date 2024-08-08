Stop the political calls, mail

Letter to the Editor

I have had it with political and opinion-based polls! I am getting calls on my home phone almost daily and sometimes multiple times a day. Despite being on the "Do not call" list (both state and federal), these politicians can get away with calling and not being charged as violating the do not call list.

I want every candidate running for office to know that you could be my best friend, but if I get an unsolicited call asking to support you for whatever office it may be, you will not get my vote!

We were discussing all the junk mail we are getting  none of us even look at it  you are wasting your money and resources because they all go straight into the trash. If I want your information, I will ask for it or research what I need to know. You do not need to call or send me your unsolicited junk.

AMBER L. KUEHN, Jackson