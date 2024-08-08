Prayer 8-8-24

More to explore
Cape council expands bow hunts of deer to private properties of minimum of 2-acres1Cape Girardeau City Council members Monday, Aug. 5, approved expanding deer hunts using archery equipment to private properties of a minimum of 2 acres. During the councils meeting, police officer Ty Metzger said that to reduce property damage and...
Former Notre Dame student serves as Missouris page at RNCNotre Dame Regional High School graduate and current Mississippi State University student Elise Edwards, 20, received the opportunity of a lifetime to serve as a page at the recent 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Edwards, who is...
Shad Burner named as SEMO REDIs inaugural CEO1Shad Burner, a management consultant who has been working with Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI) for the last year, has been named its first chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1. Burner said he is excited to be...
Body found in Mississippi River IDd as missing woman1A body found Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Mississippi River in Mississippi County has been identified as missing person Rose Mary Weaver, last seen July 30 in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, Weavers body was found in...
SEMO District Fair, Missouri Ag officials clarify requirements for showing livestock; new policy is set for 2025SEMO District Fair and Missouri Department of Agriculture officials clarified the states position on required health inspections for animals shown and displayed at fairs. A livestock specialist with the University of Missouri Extension explained in...
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony, dance packages availableSoutheast Missouri State Universitys River Campus has announced its 2024-25 season, featuring an array of performances. Highlights of the season include the musical Oklahoma! and a special performance by the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra. ...
Jackson park entrance to close; guardrail work to reduce I-55Work is underway on U.S. 61 in Jackson, from Parkview Street to North Hope Street. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the project includes adding turn lanes at Mary Street and the Jackson City Park entrance, making...
Celebrating 25 Years: The Chaffee German Band's love of music and community1The Chaffee German Band is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in local culture. Founded by a dedicated musician with more than 50 years of experience, the band has become a staple at local festivals and...
Cape City Council votes to place water rate increase on November ballot20Cape Girardeau City Council members at their Monday, Aug. 5, meeting approved the first reading of a proposal to increase water rates on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. After years of water system deterioration, the city is...
SEMO unveils new safety measures following Cape Central graduation shooting5Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday, Aug. 5, the completion of a full assessment of its safety policies and procedures in the wake of a shooting at the Show Me Center during Cape Central High Schools graduation May 19. SEMO...
Codefi partners with two colleges to offer credits for graduates of Code Labs program1Codefi, a Cape Girardeau-based coworking space and technology incubator, announced Monday, Aug. 5, a partnership with Mineral Area College in Park Hills and Crowder College in Neosho to offer articulated credits for students who complete the...
Cape Girardeau police officer tangles with fleeing suspect7A Cape Girardeau man allegedly fled from a police officer, leading to a foot chase and a physical altercation involving the officers Taser. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicates an officer conducted a traffic stop for an alleged...
Local News 8/5/24Showing an animal at the fair? CDC offers tips on bird flu spread prevention1The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that H5 bird flu is spreading among birds worldwide, and causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows. At least 13 people working on chicken and dairy farms in Colorado have contracted bird...
Most read 8/5/24A century of JCPenney: Cape Girardeau store marks 100 yearsOn Thursday, July 31, 1924, an advertisement appeared in the Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian: The homes in this community are soon to have a J.C. Penney Co. department store of their own where reliable quality dry goods, apparel, clothing,...
Most read 8/5/24Transgender womans use of gym locker room spurs protests, investigations in St. Louis area7COLUMBIA A transgender womans use of the womens locker room in a suburban St. Louis gym prompted a protest, a plan for a boycott and calls for an investigation by the states politically vulnerable Republican attorney general, who quickly...
Most read 8/2/24Farmington man charged with Knights of Columbus break-ins1A Farmington man has been charged with several crimes involving recent break-ins at the Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
Most read 7/29/24Three democrat candidates running for Missouri Secretary of State; priorities include supporting librariesMonique Williams, Barbara Phifer and Haley Jacobson are the three democrats running for Missouri Secretary of State in the Tuesday, Aug. 6, election. Williams lives in St. Louis and graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus with a...