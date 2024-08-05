Prayer 8-5-24

More to explore
Showing an animal at the fair? CDC offers tips on bird flu spread preventionThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that H5 bird flu is spreading among birds worldwide, and causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows. At least 13 people working on chicken and dairy farms in Colorado have contracted bird...
United Way donates 30 air conditionersUnited Way of Southeast Missouri gave away air-conditioning units to their partnerships and the community last week. Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, said Thursday, Aug. 1, that with the organizations...
Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday this weekend across state4Missouris Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday will come to Cape Girardeau on Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Back-to-school purchases such as clothing and school supplies are exempt from sales tax for the time period. The sales tax exemption...
Farmington man charged with Knights of Columbus break-ins1A Farmington man has been charged with several crimes involving recent break-ins at the Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher Education1Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
Six Republicans seeking Cape County Coroner seat3Six candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position during the upcoming primary election. In addition to incumbent Wavis Jordan who was removed from the office following felony charges accusing him...
Sikeston stylist brings New York know-how to Cape Girardeau hair studioSikeston native Hannah Matthews Moore graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in musical theater and the goal of becoming a leading lady on Broadway in the Big Apple. Life had a different plan for her. My dream to live in...
Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
