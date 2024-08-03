Prayer 8-3-24

More to explore
Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday this weekend across state3Missouris Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday will come to Cape Girardeau on Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. Back-to-school purchases such as clothing and school supplies are exempt from sales tax for the time period. The sales tax exemption...
Farmington man charged with Knights of Columbus break-insA Farmington man has been charged with several crimes involving recent break-ins at the Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug....
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher Education1Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner2BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
Sikeston stylist brings New York know-how to Cape Girardeau hair studioSikeston native Hannah Matthews Moore graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in musical theater and the goal of becoming a leading lady on Broadway in the Big Apple. Life had a different plan for her. My dream to live in...
Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
