Critique of election edition

Letter to the Editor

I am writing to both praise and criticize your election edition of the newspaper. I thought your format for Republican candidates did a nice job of outlining the candidates' positions, which is helpful for voters.

However, I am disappointed you did not extend the same breadth to the Democratic candidates. Whether intended or not, the skimpiness of the information on their candidates seemed almost to be a nod to the Republican candidates, since the Democratic candidates must not be much, with so little information. Certainly, voters picking a Democratic ballot would appreciate the same format to learn about their candidates.

In the future, I suggest that you use the same format for both parties to provide needed information for voters.

MICHAEL H. MAGUIRE, Cape Girardeau