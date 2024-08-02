You're Invited to The Best Years Health and Active Living Expo

-
-
-
-
-
-
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher Education1Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
-
-
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
-
-
-
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
-
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
-
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
-
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
-
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
-
-
Local News 7/29/24Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seat3District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
-
Local News 7/29/24Burger, Dinkins and Turner seek GOP nomination for District 27 Senate2Three Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
-
Sikeston stylist brings New York know-how to Cape Girardeau hair studioSikeston native Hannah Matthews Moore graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in musical theater and the goal of becoming a leading lady on Broadway in the Big Apple. Life had a different plan for her. My dream to live in...
-
Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
-
-
-
-
You're Invited to The Best Years Health and Active Living Expo
Demonstrations, classes, workshops, interactive experiences and vendors offering health screenings are just a few of the activities planned for The Best Years Active Living Expo, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System on Aug. 21 at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.
Saint Francis is thrilled to participate in The Best Years Active Living Expo again this year, says Sandy Duncan MSA, ACSM-EP, manager of Fitness Plus. It provides a wonderful opportunity to connect seniors with vital community resources. By promoting active lifestyles and wellbeing, we aim to empower our seniors to live their best lives and enjoy every moment to the fullest.
More than a standard health fair, the Active Living Expo is a day for community members to come together to grow, learn and enjoy each others company while getting access to important health screenings.
The day begins at 8 a.m. with the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a ballroom dancing demonstration, workshops about Narrating Your History and Avoiding Senior Scams, arts and crafts activities, and much more.
Returning this year is the popular cardio drumming demonstration led by Christine Jaegers, fitness and wellness specialist for the City of Cape Girardeau.
The benefits of being active, especially as you get older, are endless, Jaegers says. Not only do you start to feel better and stronger, but you increase your longevity. Its important to make the most of your days and have fun doing it in a way your body appreciates.
In addition to the scheduled classes, workshops and demonstrations, there will also be a vendor expo with free health screenings and samples, as well as door prize giveaways throughout the day.
The Active Living Expo embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement, says Jamie Phillips, project and event manager at rustmedia, the marketing agency that produces the event. Our goal is to curate a schedule that allows attendees the opportunity to participate in and learn new things.
The event goes from 8 a.m. to Noon, and registration is not required. For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit https://expo.semissourian.com.