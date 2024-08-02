Conservation Column: Fishing With Donald Duck

-
-
-
-
-
-
SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher EducationSoutheast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
-
-
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
-
-
-
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
-
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
-
-
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
-
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
-
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
-
-
Local News 7/29/24Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seat2District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
-
Local News 7/29/24Burger, Dinkins and Turner seek GOP nomination for District 27 Senate2Three Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
-
Sikeston stylist brings New York know-how to Cape Girardeau hair studioSikeston native Hannah Matthews Moore graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in musical theater and the goal of becoming a leading lady on Broadway in the Big Apple. Life had a different plan for her. My dream to live in...
-
Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
-
-
-
-
Conservation Column: Fishing With Donald Duck
You must have hooked a snapper! I remember my grandfather shouting as we jumped into a small row-boat on the edge of the pond.
Keep that line tight! he said, as my Donald Duck fishing pole bent under the strain of hooking the bottom-dwelling leviathan.
We rowed out to where the line entered the muddy pond water. Gramps rowed circles around my catch until, plink the line, hook and all came free.
He musta spit it out, we lamented.
Years later, on the bank of some lake somewhere, I cast my line into a submerged log, and the hook stuck. But I knew the solution: Walk from side to side, change the angle enough to break the snag. I smirked a little as I remembered that day in the rowboat.
For the first time in my life, after years of telling schoolyard friends about the time I hooked a giant snapping turtle, I realized a hilarious truth: There was no turtle. There never was. Donald Duck, Gramps and I snagged a log. Something about Gramps sense of humor meant he could find the adventure in anything. Snagged logs are boring, but a giant turtle thats a way to spin a yarn!
That day is 30 years past now, but I can still remember it so clearly. I think fishing is mostly about making memories. We have the phrase fishing tales in English for this very reason. Any angler worth their salt has a good fish tale, and every time its told, the fish fights a bit harder, pulls a bit more line and measures just a little longer. Making those kinds of memories is why millions of people spend their days casting patiently at an invisible world below. You never quite know what the next cast will bring.
If you are not a natural-born angler, the Department of Conservation can help you and your young ones get started. The Cape Girardeau Nature Center offers Discover Nature Fishing clinics to teach you the basics: how to tie a knot that will hold, how to cast the line, where to find the fish and with what bait. These are all wonderful skills to build. But your mentorship allows us to pass down far more than these basics, including patience. Patience without a phone in the hand. Patience without constant screen time. Patience when the fish dont bite. Fishing teaches us to dream big.
Now is the time for you to find a kid, grab a fishing pole, head down to a shady bank somewhere with a simple bobber and worm, and give our young ones a lesson in the beauty of the outdoors. A first fish or snapping turtle can be life-changing. I wouldnt be the person I am today without that fight of a lifetime in Gramps rowboat. I wouldnt have the sense of adventure I feel whenever I head outdoors. I wouldnt be able to tell the story of the day where I caught that 100-pound catfish that broke the line right before I could pull it into the boat. I guess if Im being honest, it was only 95 pounds maybe 85.
Either way, go catch the big one, and take a little one with you, and let them tell their own tales.
Alex Holmes is the assistant manager for the Missouri Department of Conservations Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Alex has a passion for outdoor education and can be found fishing and floating Missouris beautiful streams and swamps when not at work.