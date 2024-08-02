Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dr. Jim Hoffman

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Dr. Jim Hoffman is a retired pediatrician and medical missionary. Originally from York, Pa., he became interested in medicine after taking a health course in school.

An aptitude test pointed him in the same direction. Hoffman spent four years at Elizabethtown College before attending medical school at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was the first person in his family to graduate from college.

After graduation, he and his wife Linda moved to Texas, where he completed his residency of pediatrics at Texas A&M College of Medicine. In 1981, they settled in Cape Girardeau, where Hoffman established a private medical practice. In 1984, he went on his first mission trip to Haiti.

As a kid, we would have missionaries come to our church, Hoffman says. That always interested me quite a bit. As a Christian, my faith is my motivator  taking the good news to people and caring for their physical and spiritual needs.

In Haiti, Hoffman saw medical conditions that werent common in the United States, conditions like malnutrition, parasites, skin diseases and mosquito-born illnesses. Seeing people who truly needed medical care stretched him as a physician.

Since that first trip, Hoffman has traveled to Malawi, Burkina Faso, Brazil, Nicaragua, Mexico, Honduras and Kenya. Many locations he returns to year after year. Each time, the experience is different, but the mission is almost always the same: prevention and education.

Our focus is to go and see sick kids, Hoffman says. We treat if we can and refer [to local hospitals or even to hospitals in the United States] if we cant. But treating coughs, colds and diarrhea wont change a community; education does.

In Kenya, his team offers prenatal clinics, where they hand out vitamins and folic acid. When they noticed the correlation between co-sleeping and infant death, the team brought in boxinettes, a sleeping box that originated in Finland, that provides a safe place for babies to sleep. According to Hoffman, the biggest challenge is changing culture. Some customs are detrimental, but the practices are generational. And its Hoffmans job to work with what he has.

In Central Mexico, at a church adopted by Hoffmans local church Lynwood Baptist, the missions team hosts medical clinics and hands out wheelchairs to those in need. In Kenya, Hoffman gives check-ups to the girls, a group of five elderly women ranging in age from 79 to 107 who live in the bush. In Burkina Faso, the team helps with the schools. Traveling in groups of six to 12, each missionary offers a different trade or skill  some in construction, others as teachers or plumbers.

As a physician, Hoffman knows there will be hundreds of local people waiting to see him.

The pace is a lot faster [on mission], Hoffman says. We work early in the morning and may not get done until late at night. I dont want to turn anyone away.

Even though the work is long, Hoffman says he enjoys interacting with people from other cultures and eating different food. When in Honduras, he eats pataste con queso, or melon with cheese. In Kenya, he eats wimbi, a millet porridge, and mandazi, a fried bread. Over the years, hes learned Spanish, though a translator is available. And when hes not serving on a mission, Hoffman travels with his family. Hes been to 36 countries.

My dad and grandad were travelers, Hoffman says. My son is the same way. Theres a whole world out there. But if you cant travel  for health or because of finances  volunteer where you are. You have to look beyond yourself, to help people less fortunate.