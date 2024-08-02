Taylor, Reese recognized for teaching efforts

Editorial

Many successful, confident, driven adults can point to a teacher along the way who championed and inspired and encouraged them.

Might have been an English teacher who helped a student get over a fear of speaking to a group.

Or a math teacher who led a youngster to discover a knack for numbers.

Or a science teacher who made a teenager believe that any career is possible with determined hard work.

Those teachers bring out the best students have within themselves. They dont do what they do for pats on the back, but those are nice when they come.

Two area teachers were recently recognized for their efforts.

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has named Cape Girardeau Central High Schools Theresa Taylor a Regional Teacher of the Year and a candidate for the states Teacher of the Year award.

Taylor came to teaching via a circuitous route. She returned to school at age 35 with the goal of getting into the profession. For 23 years, she has taught business and upper-level computer classes. For a decade, she has been instrumental in a college readiness class, preparing young people for their upcoming academic challenges.

Stanley M. Herzog Foundation named Prodigy Leadership Academys Jayme Resse as one of 12 Christian Teacher of the year nominees.

Reese is the high school lead teacher at Prodigy and has taught there for seven years. Later this year, she will spend a weekend in Washington, D.C., taking advantage of professional development opportunities and public recognition for her work.

Taylor and Reese are examples of teachers who prioritize their students progress and prepare them for their future. They are two of many in Southeast Missouri and beyond.

Congratulations on their accolades. Also, thank you.