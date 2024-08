Senior Moments: A Leap of Faith

Photo by Rachel Coyne

My name is Shandy Elfrink, and I am a 17-year-old senior at Leopold High School. Yet, this summer, I had the excellent opportunity to live on a college campus and earn college credits, all while meeting new people and earning a full-tuition scholarship to Murray State University in Murray, Ky., through a program known as CHA.

I know what you’re thinking: What is CHA? The Commonwealth Honors Academy (CHA) is a summer program for rising seniors that accepts approximately 100 students from more than 200 applicants.

But CHA is so much more than an academic program: Mental health and safety are two of the highest priorities for the staff, and every one of them showed it. Community came in as a close third: We had seminars, roommates, floor members and classes to embrace getting to know new people and to learn how to put names to faces. I met some of the nicest people my age while there, and I know we will remain friends and hopefully be able to see each other at college.

I’ll be honest: The night before I left for CHA, I was worried. I would know nobody, the majority of my classmates would be from Kentucky — I still don’t understand why they pronounce “Louisville” the way they do — and I would be hours away from my family for three weeks. I would live with a roommate who was not my relative, while also adjusting to a campus I had only ever been to once. I could barely sleep from the stress I felt while thinking about leaving Leopold, the only town I have ever lived in. On my second night at CHA, I even considered calling my mom and telling her to come pick me up, because I felt so out of place.

The first experience I had where I didn’t feel like a fish out of water was the first day going into the Water Olympics, a station-based competition between groups known as seminars that are randomly assigned. Although the event took place in freezing cold water, I learned how to work with my peers without truly knowing everyone’s names or their backgrounds. We managed to win the whole game with little to no knowledge of those on our team and had a great time doing it. Without this start to CHA, I’m not sure if I would have made it through the full three weeks. And that was just one of the many amazing moments I had while I was there that I will forever remember.

I seriously cannot imagine having spent three weeks of my summer in any other place than on Murray State’s campus with a bunch of strangers I now call friends. I am now proud to say I am admitted as a Racer, thanks to early admission through the program. CHA will stay with me for the rest of my life, and I know this opportunity will help me so much in the future as I adjust to true college life.

The most important thing I learned from CHA is to not let life pass you by, especially due to fear. Without taking the leap of faith, I wouldn’t have had one of the best experiences of my life and would just have sat at home, instead. Sometimes a risk is just that, a risk. And it can be a great reward.

Shandy Elfrink is a senior at Leopold High School. She has attended Leopold High School since kindergarten and loves reading, writing, listening to music, and hanging out with friends and family.