Senior Moments: A Leap of Faith

SEMO faculty member selected for NEH Institute on Higher EducationSoutheast Missouri State University assistant professor of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education Brooke Clubbs was recently selected to participate in a four-week program with the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Institute on the...
Southbound, northbound I-55 in Scott County to be reduced for guardrail repairsSouthbound Interstate 55 in Scott County from mile marker 84.2 to mile marker 84.4 near Benton will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
Meet Double Take: The twin band making waves in the local music sceneWe all know the sibling bands of the Jackson Five, the Jonas Brothers and Alvin and the Chipmunks, but get ready to meet a local twin band, Double Take, which has started making waves in the local music scene...
DOT approves flights from Cape to Chicago9Commercial flights from Cape Girardeau directly to Chicago will soon return. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving a request made by Contour Airlines to replace Cape Girardeau Regional Airports service from the current...
New recovery community center opens in SikestonSIKESTON A new recovery community center in Sikeston called We Do Recover Community Center has opened as part of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change. Ryan Essex, chief operating officer of the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, a behavioral...
Scott County election Q&A: Five vying for Scott County First District Commissioner1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters have several candidates to choose from in the race for the First District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 Primary Election. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between five candidates: David F. Hough, John...
Scott County election Q&A: Seven set sights on second district commissioner seatBENTON, Mo. Seven candidates six on the Republican ballot and one on the Democratic ballot are competing for the position of the Scott County Second District Commissioner in the Aug. 6 primary election. On the Republican ballot, voters will...
Election Q&A: Caudle challenging Branam for Scott County coronerBENTON, Mo. Several local races in Scott County are contested in the upcoming Aug. 6 Primary Election. Among those is the race for coroner. On the Republican ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Scott Branam and challenger John Cody...
Local News 7/29/24Hovis, Green seek GOP nomination for District 146 House of Representatives seat2District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis is seeking to once again become the Republican nominee for the seat and enter his final term, while first-time candidate Lucas Green is opposing the the incumbent during the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Hovis of...
Local News 7/29/24Burger, Dinkins and Turner seek GOP nomination for District 27 Senate2Three Republican candidates are facing off for the party's nomination for Missouris District 27 Senate seat currently held by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder who is running for lieutenant governor. District 148 Rep. Jamie Burger, of Benton is leaving...
Sikeston stylist brings New York know-how to Cape Girardeau hair studioSikeston native Hannah Matthews Moore graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in musical theater and the goal of becoming a leading lady on Broadway in the Big Apple. Life had a different plan for her. My dream to live in...
Reagan becomes nursing home administrator at Chateau Girardeau1The Chateau Girardeau has named Chelsie Reagan as its vice president of health services/nursing home administrator. She had served as its interim administrator since early June, having previously served as the nursing homes vice president of...
Senior Moments: A Leap of Faith
My name is Shandy Elfrink, and I am a 17-year-old senior at Leopold High School. Yet, this summer, I had the excellent opportunity to live on a college campus and earn college credits, all while meeting new people and earning a full-tuition scholarship to Murray State University in Murray, Ky., through a program known as CHA.
I know what youre thinking: What is CHA? The Commonwealth Honors Academy (CHA) is a summer program for rising seniors that accepts approximately 100 students from more than 200 applicants.
But CHA is so much more than an academic program: Mental health and safety are two of the highest priorities for the staff, and every one of them showed it. Community came in as a close third: We had seminars, roommates, floor members and classes to embrace getting to know new people and to learn how to put names to faces. I met some of the nicest people my age while there, and I know we will remain friends and hopefully be able to see each other at college.
Ill be honest: The night before I left for CHA, I was worried. I would know nobody, the majority of my classmates would be from Kentucky I still dont understand why they pronounce Louisville the way they do and I would be hours away from my family for three weeks. I would live with a roommate who was not my relative, while also adjusting to a campus I had only ever been to once. I could barely sleep from the stress I felt while thinking about leaving Leopold, the only town I have ever lived in. On my second night at CHA, I even considered calling my mom and telling her to come pick me up, because I felt so out of place.
The first experience I had where I didnt feel like a fish out of water was the first day going into the Water Olympics, a station-based competition between groups known as seminars that are randomly assigned. Although the event took place in freezing cold water, I learned how to work with my peers without truly knowing everyones names or their backgrounds. We managed to win the whole game with little to no knowledge of those on our team and had a great time doing it. Without this start to CHA, Im not sure if I would have made it through the full three weeks. And that was just one of the many amazing moments I had while I was there that I will forever remember.
I seriously cannot imagine having spent three weeks of my summer in any other place than on Murray States campus with a bunch of strangers I now call friends. I am now proud to say I am admitted as a Racer, thanks to early admission through the program. CHA will stay with me for the rest of my life, and I know this opportunity will help me so much in the future as I adjust to true college life.
The most important thing I learned from CHA is to not let life pass you by, especially due to fear. Without taking the leap of faith, I wouldnt have had one of the best experiences of my life and would just have sat at home, instead. Sometimes a risk is just that, a risk. And it can be a great reward.
Shandy Elfrink is a senior at Leopold High School. She has attended Leopold High School since kindergarten and loves reading, writing, listening to music, and hanging out with friends and family.