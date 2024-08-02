Senior Moments: A Leap of Faith

Photo by Rachel Coyne

My name is Shandy Elfrink, and I am a 17-year-old senior at Leopold High School. Yet, this summer, I had the excellent opportunity to live on a college campus and earn college credits, all while meeting new people and earning a full-tuition scholarship to Murray State University in Murray, Ky., through a program known as CHA.

I know what youre thinking: What is CHA? The Commonwealth Honors Academy (CHA) is a summer program for rising seniors that accepts approximately 100 students from more than 200 applicants.

But CHA is so much more than an academic program: Mental health and safety are two of the highest priorities for the staff, and every one of them showed it. Community came in as a close third: We had seminars, roommates, floor members and classes to embrace getting to know new people and to learn how to put names to faces. I met some of the nicest people my age while there, and I know we will remain friends and hopefully be able to see each other at college.

Ill be honest: The night before I left for CHA, I was worried. I would know nobody, the majority of my classmates would be from Kentucky  I still dont understand why they pronounce Louisville the way they do  and I would be hours away from my family for three weeks. I would live with a roommate who was not my relative, while also adjusting to a campus I had only ever been to once. I could barely sleep from the stress I felt while thinking about leaving Leopold, the only town I have ever lived in. On my second night at CHA, I even considered calling my mom and telling her to come pick me up, because I felt so out of place.

The first experience I had where I didnt feel like a fish out of water was the first day going into the Water Olympics, a station-based competition between groups known as seminars that are randomly assigned. Although the event took place in freezing cold water, I learned how to work with my peers without truly knowing everyones names or their backgrounds. We managed to win the whole game with little to no knowledge of those on our team and had a great time doing it. Without this start to CHA, Im not sure if I would have made it through the full three weeks. And that was just one of the many amazing moments I had while I was there that I will forever remember.

I seriously cannot imagine having spent three weeks of my summer in any other place than on Murray States campus with a bunch of strangers I now call friends. I am now proud to say I am admitted as a Racer, thanks to early admission through the program. CHA will stay with me for the rest of my life, and I know this opportunity will help me so much in the future as I adjust to true college life.

The most important thing I learned from CHA is to not let life pass you by, especially due to fear. Without taking the leap of faith, I wouldnt have had one of the best experiences of my life and would just have sat at home, instead. Sometimes a risk is just that, a risk. And it can be a great reward.

Shandy Elfrink is a senior at Leopold High School. She has attended Leopold High School since kindergarten and loves reading, writing, listening to music, and hanging out with friends and family.