Smith champions cancer detection bill

Letter to the Editor

Thank you to Rep. Jason Smith for his support of multi-cancer early detection bill.

Last month, the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act was passed by the House Committee on Ways and Means unanimously with a bipartisan vote of 38-0. This critical legislation creates a pathway for Medicare to cover groundbreaking multi-cancer early-detection tests once they are FDA-approved and shown to have clinical benefit.

Rep. Smith played a key role in seeing this bill through the committee process. As a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Im very grateful for his support. We know early detection leads to better cancer outcomes, which means fewer lives lost to this disease. Currently, Medicare covers cancer screening for just five of the hundreds of types of cancer: breast, cervical, prostate, colorectal and lung. The potential of multi-cancer early detection technologies to test for multiple cancers can unlock a new era in detecting and treating cancer.

With the incredible bipartisan support of more than 290 House members and more than 60 Senators, this bill is one of the most supported pieces of legislation in Congress. Thank you, Rep. Smith, for helping us move closer to enacting this important legislation.

HOLLY M. LINTNER , Jackson