Major contests, two amendments on Missouris August ballot

Editorial

The Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election in Missouri will feature local, state and federal candidates. Voters will also decide on two constitutional amendments: Amendment 1, which proposes property tax benefits for day care centers, and Amendment 4, which mandates that Kansas City allocate 25% of its general revenue to policing.

Local races include many contested county offices  for example, there are five qualified Republican candidates for Cape Girardeau County associate commissioner District 1  and there are many competitive legislative contests for the Missouri General Assembly. On Tuesday, the Southeast Missourian will profile many of the big races.

Statewide contests are also competitive for this primary election. With Gov. Mike Parson nearing the end of his tenure, Missouri will elect a new governor. There are nine Republican candidates, with Mike Kehoe, Jay Ashcroft and Bill Eigel leading in the polls. On the Democratic side, five candidates are running, with Crystal Quade and Mike Hamra as the leading contenders. Additionally, Democrats will select their nominee to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in November. Lucas Kunce has raised the most money among the Democrats. Meanwhile, state Sen. Karla May visited Cape Girardeau last week to tout her candidacy.

Amendment 1 seeks to provide property tax benefits for day care centers. If passed, it could offer financial relief to day care operators, potentially lowering costs for families. Lawmakers have emphasized the need to reduce costs and increase the availability of child care facilities. Earlier this year, The Independent and MuckRock reported that nearly one in five Missouri children live in a child care desert. The Southeast Missourian and B Magazine have also covered this topic. Locally, Johns Pharmacy opened a day care to address this issue, not to enter the day care business, but to provide a service for their employees as a recruitment strategy.

Were facing a significant child care shortage in this area, losing many good job candidates. We have employees who want to work but either cant afford child care or cant find it, said Abe Funk, pharmacy owner, noting that the regulations around child care centers can be challenging.

While its unclear how much practical impact this amendment will have on new child care facilities, it may make a difference to help some day cares stay afloat. The amendment supports families and promotes economic development, two strong reasons to get behind it.

We encourage a "yes" vote on Amendment 1.

Amendment 4 requires Kansas City to allocate 25% of its budget to the police department, overseen by the state-appointed Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners. Proponents argue it ensures adequate funding for public safety, while opponents believe it undermines local control and could lead to budget cuts in other essential services.

A similar amendment passed with 63% of the vote in 2022 but was blocked by the states Supreme Court because it mandated a city funding requirement without allocating state funding to fulfill it. The official language of the current amendment is as follows:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31st, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities? This would authorize a law passed in 2022 increasing required funding by the City of Kansas City for police department requests from 20% of general revenue to 25%, an increase of $38,743,646, though the City previously provided that level of funding voluntarily. No other state or local governmental entities estimate costs or savings."

We opposed the amendment in 2022, as we do today. Our stance remains that while we support funding local police, this issue, involving a singular location in Missouri, should not be decided statewide via a constitutional amendment.

We encourage a "no" vote on Amendment 4.

The August election is a pivotal moment for Missouri. Informed voting is essential to ensure that the communitys needs and values are reflected in our government. The local and state races, along with Amendments 1 and 4, will shape our future. We urge all eligible voters to participate in the election and make their voices heard. Be sure to read our special election coverage in Tuesdays Southeast Missourian.