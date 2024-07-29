Prayer 7-29-24

More to explore
-
Cowboy Up! Festival, parade will kick off Sikeston rodeo weekSIKESTON The Cowboy Up! Festival and Rodeo Parade is one way for families to kick off the 72nd annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, inside the Sikeston Depot Museum, 116 W....
-
Disaster-relief applicant briefings for local not-for-profits, governments set for Monday, TuesdaySIKESTON Following last week's federal disaster declaration for multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri from May 19 through 27, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) will conduct applicant briefings Monday, July 29,...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 7/27/24Leopold's Annual Picnic
-
-
-
New Spirit of St. Louis makes pit stop in Cape Girardeau2The New Spirit of St. Louis landed earlier this month in Cape Girardeau to receive avionics upgrades from Elite Avionics near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The New Spirit of St. Louis, or Lancair Columbia 300, was flown across the Atlantic on May...
-
Meet the 10-year-old author behind Leah and the PumpkinEllie Houston, a 10-year-old from Benton, has published her first book, Leah and the Pumpkin. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the young author. Ellie found inspiration for her book from a pumpkin drawing in her room. With...
-
-
-
Road work: Sidewalk repairs impact SB U.S. 61 in Perry CountySouthbound U.S. 61 in Perry County from Lucy Street to Ash Street in Perryville will be impacted as contractor crews replace various portions of the sidewalk. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take...
-
-
Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting12The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
-
TTF7 committee discusses ways to evaluate upcoming Cape street projects10The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) committee became familiar with the funds history and the projects still in the works while members met for the first time July 7 at Cape Girardeau City Hall. The city rolls out a new TTF plan to voters every...
-
-
Teen prepares to attend historic Democratic National ConventionELK CREEK, Mo. Bela Holzer is 19, and she has been drawn to the world of politics for a while already. A month from now, she will find herself attending a historic Democratic National Convention in Chicago. I was excited to be going anyway, she...
-
-
-
-
-
Route N in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; I-55 in Perry, Cape, New Madrid counties reduced for guardrail repairsRoute N in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 251 to County Road 254 near Delta will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
-
-
Shivelbines Music Store marks 75 years of family ownership6For three generations, members of the Shivelbine family have provided the sound of music to Southeast Missouri and the surrounding states. Shivelbines Music Store in downtown Cape Girardeau, an instrument supplier to hundreds of schools and...
-
IgnitED Conference offers affordable professional development for Missouri educatorsThe Jackson School District hosted its sixth annual IgnitED Educational Conference on Thursday, July 18, at Jackson High School. The conference provides Missouri educators with an affordable opportunity for professional development. ...
-
-
-
Former Secret Service agent, Cape native shares thoughts on Trump assassination attempt7Former Secret Service agent Paul Nenninger a native of Cape Girardeau who has served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education weighed in with thoughts about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday,...
-
Annie Lauries owners open eclectic new eatery in downtown CapeSoiree by Annie Lauries is in the midst of its soft opening, but the idea for this new lounge at 111 William St. in Cape Girardeau spans years into the past. Laurie and Rob Ray, the same couple behind Annie Lauries emporium and The Indie House...
-
Two physician assistants join Mercy Southeast facilitiesOn Thursday, July 18, Mercy Southeast announced the hiring of two physician assistants to work at two separate care facilities. Dava Hoffman will see patients at Mercy Primary Care, 817 Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Aaron Koehler will join...