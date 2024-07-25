CFO opens 202425 competitive grant programs

-
New Spirit of St. Louis makes pit stop in Cape GirardeauThe New Spirit of St. Louis landed earlier this month in Cape Girardeau to receive avionics upgrades from Elite Avionics near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The New Spirit of St. Louis, or Lancair Columbia 300, was flown across the Atlantic on May...
Meet the 10-year-old author behind Leah and the PumpkinEllie Houston, a 10-year-old from Benton, has published her first book, Leah and the Pumpkin. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the young author. Ellie found inspiration for her book from a pumpkin drawing in her room. With...
Road work: Sidewalk repairs impact SB U.S. 61 in Perry CountySouthbound U.S. 61 in Perry County from Lucy Street to Ash Street in Perryville will be impacted as contractor crews replace various portions of the sidewalk. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take...
Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting12The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
TTF7 committee discusses ways to evaluate upcoming Cape street projects7The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) committee became familiar with the funds history and the projects still in the works while members met for the first time July 7 at Cape Girardeau City Hall. The city rolls out a new TTF plan to voters every...
Route N in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; I-55 in Perry, Cape, New Madrid counties reduced for guardrail repairsRoute N in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 251 to County Road 254 near Delta will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
Shivelbines Music Store marks 75 years of family ownership6For three generations, members of the Shivelbine family have provided the sound of music to Southeast Missouri and the surrounding states. Shivelbines Music Store in downtown Cape Girardeau, an instrument supplier to hundreds of schools and...
IgnitED Conference offers affordable professional development for Missouri educatorsThe Jackson School District hosted its sixth annual IgnitED Educational Conference on Thursday, July 18, at Jackson High School. The conference provides Missouri educators with an affordable opportunity for professional development. ...
SEMO Law Enforcement Academy applications due Friday, July 26Those interested in attending Southeast Missouri State Universitys Law Enforcement Academy during the fall semester must apply by Friday, July 26. SEMOs Law Enforcement Academy offers 600 hours of training, mandated by the Missouri Peace Officer...
Routes T, N, C in Perry County affected by bridge workRoute T in Perry County, at South Fork Saline Creek near Silver Lake, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work...
Kansas, Missouri delegates help make Harris presumptive Democratic nominee for presidentKansas and Missouri delegates for the Democratic National Convention endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris Monday night, helping her secure enough support to become the partys presumptive nominee for president. The announcement from both states...
Abortion, minimum wage campaigns remain on track for fall ballot, early reports indicate2Citizen-led ballot measures to enshrine abortion rights in the Missouri constitution and mandate paid sick leave and an increased minimum wage remain on track to make Novembers ballot, with records from Missouri election authorities showing each...
Photo Gallery 7/23/24Jackson Homecomers 2024
Former Secret Service agent, Cape native shares thoughts on Trump assassination attempt7Former Secret Service agent Paul Nenninger a native of Cape Girardeau who has served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education weighed in with thoughts about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday,...
Biden drops out of 2024 race; VP Harris gets his nod8WASHINGTON President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office. The unprecedented...
Annie Lauries owners open eclectic new eatery in downtown CapeSoiree by Annie Lauries is in the midst of its soft opening, but the idea for this new lounge at 111 William St. in Cape Girardeau spans years into the past. Laurie and Rob Ray, the same couple behind Annie Lauries emporium and The Indie House...
Two physician assistants join Mercy Southeast facilitiesOn Thursday, July 18, Mercy Southeast announced the hiring of two physician assistants to work at two separate care facilities. Dava Hoffman will see patients at Mercy Primary Care, 817 Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Aaron Koehler will join...
Most read 7/20/24Pie prank leads to shots fired8One hundred years ago, on a late Thursday night in July, the guys hanging around a small eatery on Good Hope Street had too much time on their hands. In idle mischief, they hassled Melvin Millers son, a Black youth, who came in, ordered a sandwich...
CFO opens 202425 competitive grant programs
The first grant rounds from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for 202425 are now open. The CFOs annual competitive grant programs are supported by a nearly $5 million grantmaking budget the largest in the foundations history. More grant programs will open throughout the year for eligible nonprofit, civic, educational and faith-based organizations across central and southern Missouri.
The CFOs competitive grantmaking programs are made possible by donors who make gifts that are unrestricted or focus on a general field of interest such as youth, health or education, as well as external partnerships in which the CFO administers grant programs on behalf of funders like the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management, the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation and Commerce Trust, and the L-A-D Foundation.
Open Now
L-A-D Foundation (regional): $55,000 available for projects that conserve the natural and cultural resources of the Ozarks in the L-A-D Foundations 12-county service area. Closes Aug. 30.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (Springfield and regional): $120,000 for projects that improve the quality of life for underserved and underrepresented residents. Closes Oct. 3.
Inclusion & Belonging (Springfield and regional): $40,000 for smaller grant requests to create equitable participation and engagement in local communities. Applications reviewed and awarded through May 1, 2025.
Holocaust Education (Springfield and regional): $2,500 available for educators, clergy and other community leaders to visit the Holocaust Museum in St. Louis or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Applications reviewed and awarded through May 1, 2025.
Opening Soon
Jewell Schweitzer Collective Impact (Springfield/Greene County): $120,000 for collaborative projects that address priorities identified in the Community Focus Report for Springfield & Greene County. New for 2024, the CFO will work with donor advisors to increase funding opportunities for applicants. Opens Aug. 1.
Coover Regional (regional): $250,000 for transformative projects in rural communities, in partnership with the Coover Charitable Foundation. Opens Sept. 1.
Everyone Outdoors (Springfield/Greene County): New for 2024, $60,000 for projects that connect Springfield/Greene County residents with nature and outdoor recreation. Opens Oct. 1.
Opening in 2025
Musgrave Multi-Year Impact, with the Musgrave Foundation
Arts & Culture, with Springfield Regional Arts Council and the Musgrave Foundation
Coover Regional/Rural Schools Partnership, with the Coover Charitable Foundation
Various field-of-interest programs
In addition to these programs, the CFOs regional affiliate foundations including affiliates serving the Cape Area, Perry County, Ste. Genevieve County and the Bootheel region provide grantmaking programs throughout the year for their respective communities across central and southern Missouri.
Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. For more information about these and other grant programs, visit cfozarks.org/grants or follow the CFOs social media pages.
Based in Springfield with offices in Cape Girardeau and West Plains, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliate foundations including the Cape Area Community Foundation with assets totaling $479 million as of June 30, 2024. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.
