Prayer 7-25-24

Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting6The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
TTF7 committee discusses ways to evaluate upcoming Cape street projects4The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) committee became familiar with the funds history and the projects still in the works while members met for the first time July 7 at Cape Girardeau City Hall. The city rolls out a new TTF plan to voters every...
Route N in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; I-55 in Perry, Cape, New Madrid counties reduced for guardrail repairsRoute N in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 251 to County Road 254 near Delta will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
Shivelbines Music Store marks 75 years of family ownership6For three generations, members of the Shivelbine family have provided the sound of music to Southeast Missouri and the surrounding states. Shivelbines Music Store in downtown Cape Girardeau, an instrument supplier to hundreds of schools and...
IgnitED Conference offers affordable professional development for Missouri educatorsThe Jackson School District hosted its sixth annual IgnitED Educational Conference on Thursday, July 18, at Jackson High School. The conference provides Missouri educators with an affordable opportunity for professional development. ...
SEMO Law Enforcement Academy applications due Friday, July 26Those interested in attending Southeast Missouri State Universitys Law Enforcement Academy during the fall semester must apply by Friday, July 26. SEMOs Law Enforcement Academy offers 600 hours of training, mandated by the Missouri Peace Officer...
Routes T, N, C in Perry County affected by bridge workRoute T in Perry County, at South Fork Saline Creek near Silver Lake, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work...
Kansas, Missouri delegates help make Harris presumptive Democratic nominee for presidentKansas and Missouri delegates for the Democratic National Convention endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris Monday night, helping her secure enough support to become the partys presumptive nominee for president. The announcement from both states...
Abortion, minimum wage campaigns remain on track for fall ballot, early reports indicate2Citizen-led ballot measures to enshrine abortion rights in the Missouri constitution and mandate paid sick leave and an increased minimum wage remain on track to make Novembers ballot, with records from Missouri election authorities showing each...
Photo Gallery 7/23/24Jackson Homecomers 2024
Former Secret Service agent, Cape native shares thoughts on Trump assassination attempt7Former Secret Service agent Paul Nenninger a native of Cape Girardeau who has served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education weighed in with thoughts about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday,...
Biden drops out of 2024 race; VP Harris gets his nod8WASHINGTON President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office. The unprecedented...
Fall Tunes at Twilight performance series set to kick off next weekOld Town Cape has released the lineup for the fall series of Tunes at Twilight cooler weather, hopefully fewer bugs and an earlier start time for each show. The fall series will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape...
Annie Lauries owners open eclectic new eatery in downtown CapeSoiree by Annie Lauries is in the midst of its soft opening, but the idea for this new lounge at 111 William St. in Cape Girardeau spans years into the past. Laurie and Rob Ray, the same couple behind Annie Lauries emporium and The Indie House...
Two physician assistants join Mercy Southeast facilitiesOn Thursday, July 18, Mercy Southeast announced the hiring of two physician assistants to work at two separate care facilities. Dava Hoffman will see patients at Mercy Primary Care, 817 Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Aaron Koehler will join...
Most read 7/20/24Pie prank leads to shots fired8One hundred years ago, on a late Thursday night in July, the guys hanging around a small eatery on Good Hope Street had too much time on their hands. In idle mischief, they hassled Melvin Millers son, a Black youth, who came in, ordered a sandwich...
Local News 7/19/24A massive tech outage is causing worldwide disruptions. Here's what we know.11NEW YORK (AP) Much of the world faced online disarray Friday as a widespread technology outage affected companies and services across industries grounding flights, knocking banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air. At the...
Local News 7/19/24Time for school vaccines as state sees exemption rates rise, immunization rates fall10The weeks before the start of school are some of the busiest for the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Health professionals are busy giving an estimated 1,900 vaccines to schoolchildren. These vaccines are required for school attendance. But...
Most read 7/18/24Cape Girardeau Gun Violence Task Force members announced; first meeting set for Tuesday28Members of the City of Cape Girardeaus newly formed Gun Violence Task Force will gather for the first time next week. The task force has sent out its first agenda and will have its planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at City Hall. ...
