Prayer 7-23-24

Shivelbines Music Store marks 75 years of family ownershipFor three generations, members of the Shivelbine family have provided the sound of music to Southeast Missouri and the surrounding states. Shivelbines Music Store in downtown Cape Girardeau, an instrument supplier to hundreds of schools and...
IgnitED Conference offers affordable professional development for Missouri educatorsThe Jackson School District hosted its sixth annual IgnitED Educational Conference on Thursday, July 18, at Jackson High School. The conference provides Missouri educators with an affordable opportunity for professional development. ...
SEMO Law Enforcement Academy applications due Friday, July 26Those interested in attending Southeast Missouri State Universitys Law Enforcement Academy during the fall semester must apply by Friday, July 26. SEMOs Law Enforcement Academy offers 600 hours of training, mandated by the Missouri Peace Officer...
Routes T, N, C in Perry County affected by bridge workRoute T in Perry County, at South Fork Saline Creek near Silver Lake, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work...
Former Secret Service agent, Cape native shares thoughts on Trump assassination attempt2Former Secret Service agent Paul Nenninger a native of Cape Girardeau who has served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education weighed in with thoughts about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday,...
Fall Tunes at Twilight performance series set to kick off next weekOld Town Cape has released the lineup for the fall series of Tunes at Twilight cooler weather, hopefully fewer bugs and an earlier start time for each show. The fall series will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Ivers Square in downtown Cape...
A massive tech outage is causing worldwide disruptions. Here's what we know.11NEW YORK (AP) Much of the world faced online disarray Friday as a widespread technology outage affected companies and services across industries grounding flights, knocking banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air. At the...
Time for school vaccines as state sees exemption rates rise, immunization rates fall9The weeks before the start of school are some of the busiest for the Cape Girardeau County Health Department. Health professionals are busy giving an estimated 1,900 vaccines to schoolchildren. These vaccines are required for school attendance. But...
From Oak Ridge to national cow fame: How a young farmer and his cow became 'Cream of the Crop'4Kelby Schoen, a 13-year-old dairy farmer from Oak Ridge, received the prestigious "Cream of the Crop" award in Salt Lake City at the National Holstein Convention last month. His cow, MayBell, was ranked in the top 10 in the country for butterfat and...
Guardrail repairs on NB U.S. 61, SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau CountyNorthbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County, at the intersection of Kingshighway and Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform overnight guardrail repairs. ...
Local News 7/18/24Cape Girardeau Gun Violence Task Force members announced; first meeting set for Tuesday27Members of the City of Cape Girardeaus newly formed Gun Violence Task Force will gather for the first time next week. The task force has sent out its first agenda and will have its planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at City Hall. ...
Local News 7/18/24Cape Girardeau area leaders encourage gun locks, security measures3Gun violence has captured the attention and worry of people in and around Cape Girardeau. The shooting that left two injured at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony in May fueled bubbling grassroots awareness efforts. ...
Local legislators, candidates react to Trump rally shooting10Political division continues to increase in the United States as both sides of the political aisle point fingers at one another in the wake of the recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Trump was injured after 20-year-old...
Trump picks Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as GOP running mate19MILWAUKEE Former President Donald Trump chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate Monday, picking a onetime critic who became a loyal ally and is now the first millennial to join a major-party ticket at a time of deep concern about the...
Cape County coroner candidates speak out at womens club meeting5Candidates for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position met with potential voters during the Cape County Republican Womens Club meeting Friday, July 12, at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson. Three of the six coroner candidates spoke at the...
Cape County Coroner Jordan reveals civil attorney wont take case in answer filed to judge18Judge Jerel Poor denied a request to seal an answer made by Wavis Jordan regarding his ability to obtain a civil attorney, with Jordan stating, a civil attorney wont take my case and requesting his answer be sealed from news media. Jordan was...
Cape Girardeau shooting victim identified4A Cape Girardeau man died early Sunday, July 14, after being shot in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. A release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says Linard Thomas, 42, arrived at a local...
Most read 7/15/24One killed early Sunday in Cape Girardeau9A person died early Sunday, July 14, after being shot in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. A release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says the subject arrived at a local hospital with a...