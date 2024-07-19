Prayer 7-19-24

More to explore
Guardrail repairs on NB U.S. 61, SB I-55 in Cape Girardeau CountyNorthbound U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County, at the intersection of Kingshighway and Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform overnight guardrail repairs. ...
Cape Girardeau Gun Violence Task Force members announced; first meeting set for Tuesday21Members of the City of Cape Girardeaus newly formed Gun Violence Task Force will gather for the first time next week. The task force has sent out its first agenda and will have its planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at City Hall. ...
Cape Girardeau area leaders encourage gun locks, security measures2Gun violence has captured the attention and worry of people in and around Cape Girardeau. The shooting that left two injured at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony in May fueled bubbling grassroots awareness efforts. ...
Jackson aldermen updated on wastewater facility projectThe Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen heard various reports at its Monday, July 15, meeting, including on a wastewater project and new businesses in town. Ed Sewing presented on the Jackson Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements Project, which...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/18/24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 8, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Local legislators, candidates react to Trump rally shooting10Political division continues to increase in the United States as both sides of the political aisle point fingers at one another in the wake of the recent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Trump was injured after 20-year-old...
Cape County coroner candidates speak out at womens club meeting3Candidates for the Cape Girardeau County coroner position met with potential voters during the Cape County Republican Womens Club meeting Friday, July 12, at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson. Three of the six coroner candidates spoke at the...
Cape County Coroner Jordan reveals civil attorney wont take case in answer filed to judge18Judge Jerel Poor denied a request to seal an answer made by Wavis Jordan regarding his ability to obtain a civil attorney, with Jordan stating, a civil attorney wont take my case and requesting his answer be sealed from news media. Jordan was...
Cape Girardeau shooting victim identified4A Cape Girardeau man died early Sunday, July 14, after being shot in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. A release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says Linard Thomas, 42, arrived at a local...
Highway 91 in Stoddard, Scott counties reduced for pavement workHighway 91 in Stoddard and Scott counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews improve bridge approaches and resurface the roadway, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This...
Most read 7/15/24One killed early Sunday in Cape Girardeau9A person died early Sunday, July 14, after being shot in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. A release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says the subject arrived at a local hospital with a...
Most read 7/15/24Two Jackson men arrested with weapons 'capable of lethal force' after apparent attempt to enter Cape business7Two Jackson men have each been charged with several felonies in connection with an incident in which both were found with weapons deemed to be capable of lethal force. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says police responded about 12:30...
Officials explain complexities of water system problems and $120 million solutions to Cape Girardeau Chamber16City officials took their message of the citys deteriorating water system to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, July 12. The message was a complicated one with many parts. The long-term solution comes with a $120 million price...
West Park Mall developers say four new national retailers committed to first phase11With the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau under active redevelopment, its owners presented plans for the property to the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) during a Tuesday, July 9, meeting...
Most read 7/11/24West Park Mall developers ask Cape County industrial board to support bonds16The Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) tentatively approved the issuance of bonds to help finance the first phase of the West Park Mall redevelopment plan at its Tuesday, July 9, meeting. ...
Most read 7/11/24Cape man accused of strangling woman over ride to drug houseA Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $20,000 bond after accusations he strangled a woman who refused to give him a ride to a drug house. Cameron Eiland, 48, faces a charge of second-degree domestic assault, a Class D felony. ...