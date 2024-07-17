CFO honors Trudy Lee with Fred Lemons Achievement Award

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks recently presented the Fred Lemons Achievement Award to Trudy Lee for her contributions to the Cape Area Community Foundation. In honor of Lee, the Cape Area Community Foundation received a $1,000 grant from the CFO and the Lemons family to supplement its annual grantmaking.

Lee was chosen for efforts to serve, support and initiate professional collaboration between the Cape Area Community Foundation and the communities it serves in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and northern Scott counties. With years of experience in philanthropy with the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, she was instrumental in helping to establish the Cape Area Community Foundation in 2015 and has served on its board since 2017. Since then, she has been actively involved in donor relations and education of the community about the role and impact of a foundation.

Trudy brings such care and passion to her work in providing philanthropic focus in the community and has been a champion for CFO and Cape Area Community Foundation for many years, said Alice Wingo, CFOs vice president of affiliates. We were thrilled to receive her nomination for the Fred Lemons Award as she exemplifies the qualities that distinguished Freds community leadership. We are grateful to benefit from her experience on both the affiliate board and as a longtime professional in philanthropic services.

The Fred Lemons Award is named for the late president of the Lockwood Community Foundation, who demonstrated remarkable leadership during his 15-year tenure until his death in 2014. Trudy Lee is the 11th recipient of the award.

The CFO also recognized four affiliates and six other individuals with this years awards, which featured a total of $23,500 in grants to affiliates. For a full list of honorees, go to cfozarks.org/affiliates2024.

What is an affiliate foundation? Led by volunteer boards, regional affiliate foundations work with the CFO to improve the quality of life in their respective communities. Affiliate foundations connect with local donors and nonprofits to develop charitable funds and address community needs through grantmaking, while the CFO provides fund management, back-office support and additional philanthropic resources.

Based in Springfield with an office in Cape Girardeau, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving donors, nonprofit partners and 55 regional affiliate foundations  including the Cape Area Community Foundation  with assets totaling $479 million as of June 30, 2024. The CFOs mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone in central and southern Missouri through resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.