Prayer 7-15-24

Empowering next generation: Theresa Taylor named Regional Teacher of the YearCape Central High School teacher Theresa Taylor doesnt seek recognition for her work outside the students she teaches but recently received it anyway. Taylor was recently named Regional Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Elementary...
One killed early Sunday in Cape Girardeau1A person died early Sunday, July 14, after being shot in the 400 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. A release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad says the subject arrived at a local hospital with a...
Two Jackson men arrested with weapons 'capable of lethal force' after apparent attempt to enter Cape business3Two Jackson men have each been charged with several felonies in connection with an incident in which both were found with weapons deemed to be capable of lethal force. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says police responded about 12:30...
Cape Girardeau weapon violation incident: suspect in custody1At about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of Highway 74 and Ellis Street for a report of a weapon violation. The victim, while on the phone with Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Local News 7/14/24Some details released about Trump shooterWASHINGTON The man identified as the shooter in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was a 20-year-old from a Pittsburgh suburb not far from the campaign rally where one attendee was killed. Investigators were...
Shooting at Trump rally is being investigated as assassination attempt, AP sources say12BUTLER, Pa. (AP) Donald Trump appeared to be the target of an assassination attempt as he spoke during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, law enforcement officials said. The former president, his ear covered in blood, was quickly pulled away by...
Trump is fine, campaign says, after being whisked off stage following apparent gunfire at rally21Former President Trump was injured while speaking to a crowd in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. Video of the event included popping noises and Trump grimacing and grabbing at his right ear. As he was rushed off the stage, he appeared to have...
Eli Nix transforms trash to treasure: wins national title with soda can stained glass1Chaffee High School students attended the 44th National Beta Club Convention in Savannah, Georgia, and returned home with a national champion. Eli Nix, a junior now rising senior and the historian of Chaffee Beta Club, took first place at the...
Officials explain complexities of water system problems and $120 million solutions to Cape Girardeau Chamber16City officials took their message of the citys deteriorating water system to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Friday morning, July 12. The message was a complicated one with many parts. The long-term solution comes with a $120 million price...
West Park Mall developers say four new national retailers committed to first phase11With the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau under active redevelopment, its owners presented plans for the property to the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) during a Tuesday, July 9, meeting...
West Park Mall developers ask Cape County industrial board to support bonds15The Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority Board (IDA) tentatively approved the issuance of bonds to help finance the first phase of the West Park Mall redevelopment plan at its Tuesday, July 9, meeting. ...
First Friday event to feature water system presentation1The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces First Friday Coffee event Friday, July 12 will feature a presentation on the citys water system. Casey Brunke, the City of Cape Girardeaus director of Public Works, and Alliance Water Resources local...
Cape Girardeau recycling routes adjusted amid driver shortage, mechanical issues7Cape Girardeau Public Works has changed its recycling routes temporarily because of being two drivers short in its staff, and having one driver on vacation and another on military leave in its solid waste division. ...
Cape man accused of strangling woman over ride to drug houseA Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $20,000 bond after accusations he strangled a woman who refused to give him a ride to a drug house. Cameron Eiland, 48, faces a charge of second-degree domestic assault, a Class D felony. ...
Muddy River Marathon donates $28K to boost local organizations and special projectsMuddy River Marathon donated $28,000 to four organizations Graceful Opportunities, Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Kids in Action and Howard Aslinger Foundation on Tuesday, July 9 at Missouri Running Co...
Blynn Atchley brews dream business with Coffee & ComputersBlynn Atchley has 18 years of experience in the information technology field; his day job is in the cybersecurity business. Frustrated by the environment of a previous job, he told a coworker that his dream would be to just roast coffee and fix...
Cape Girardeau Chick-fil-A opens new mobile drive-thru line4A new drive-thru has been added to the Chick-fil-A at 3333 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau that will exclusively handle orders made through the restaurants app. Mobile Thru allows customers to order their meals on a mobile app, scan a QR code to...
