Spirituality Column: Finding more funny bones

Moving fast through the garage in one of the frenzies of our whole-house remodel, I thought, I really ought to either slow down or force better order on my workspace, just before I whacked the top of one foot against the lower jaw of Great-Grandpa Fulfords blacksmith vise. Ah-ha-ha, I moaned and laughed at the same time, because it felt just like hitting my elbows funny bone. I didnt know I had a funny bone in my foot!

Which got me to thinking about funny bones. What are they, and why do we have them?

It appears we could more properly call them funny nerves. That vulnerable place on our elbow is crossed by the ulnar, and when its struck, we feel a distinctive tingle. Maybe its funny because its odd, or because the sensation is akin to getting tickled, or because were socialized to laugh it off. In any case, I suspect any similarly-situated nerve in our bodies would go funny with the right stimulus. The one in my foot is probably my superficial fibular nerve.

I want a funny bone for my spirit, as well! Its so easy to go around these days in a state of heightened irritability, so I snap when I get bumped. If instead Id just see that so much of life can be smiled at or answered with an outright guffaw, it would ease my way.

I was not always so. In my youth, I experimented with becoming a serious person through humorlessness. Id decided the heart of humor was that someone had gotten hurt somehow, and I wanted none of it. Every joke had a butt, and since it was presumably already sore, I didnt want to kick it. I find unfunny me rather funny, now.

Its true that someone getting hurt isnt a joke. I was right to find that tiresome, if not tragic. But now I see most humor arises from jarred expectations. Bump my ulnar nerve, and I should feel pain, right? But I dont; instead, it tickles, and I want to laugh. Something different from what I would expect happens, and thats funny.

So, I think Ill stick my spirits funny bone out there where it can be struck easily and often. Ill stay alert to sudden alignments that arise out of misalignment. And I need to exercise my smile. Thirty mouth-ups a day in three sets of 10, thats a start. It seems too simple that smiling  even just thinking of smiling  should predispose me to good humor. But why should I be surprised? Laughter is visceral; it comes from the belly. I really dont care which came first, the chicken or the egg.

And should my face set in a semi-permanent smirk, I wont be worse for the wear.

The Reverend Doug Job does interim ministry for congregations in transition and keeps good memories and friends made while serving a church in Cape. At present, hes bemused by Hannibal, Mo., where everything Twain shall meet. You may prod his funny bones at revdarkwater@gmail.com.