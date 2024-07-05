Conservation Column: Cultivating your yard for pollinators

-
Missouri presidential delegates rejected by Republican National Convention committeeThe Missouri Republican Party must replace 54 national convention delegates and alternates selected at its chaotic state convention because of alarming irregularities in the process, the Republican National Convention Committee on Contests ruled...
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame11Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
Major corporations, wealthy donors fuel growth of Missouri private school scholarshipThe largest donors to a tax credit program supporting private school tuition scholarships in Missouri are a Fortune 500 health care corporation, a cable company and the founding family of the Kansas City Chiefs. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has given the...
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot9An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
Conservation Column: Cultivating your yard for pollinators
As a recent transplant to Missouri, I can say this: Yall do fireworks big here! My first year living in Jackson, we walked approximately 12 blocks from our home to the park to watch the main show. Little did we know the revelry of color we would witness in every driveway along that mile stroll. What a sight!
But there are moments in the wild that can dazzle our senses with color in much the same way. April sees gardens bursting in air with countless blossoms, blooming pinks, purples and yellows. Autumn, of course, treats us to a canopy of brilliant blaze-orange maples, electric-yellow ashes and the winey sophistication of white oak. But right now, as we celebrate our nations fiery birth with airshows and fireworks, Mother Nature has one treat of her own: the gift of the butterfly.
I get it, bugs can be a hard sell. I could preach for days about how vital our little creepy friends are. They pollinate our crops. They feed our ecosystems by being apparently delicious. They even improve the health of our soils, cycling nutrients high to low.
Butterflies, however, dont take much lobbying. They dont need help with PR. What glorious little beasts they are! Every color of the rainbow, gracefully floating from bloom to bloom. Pow! The hot orange of the monarch. Boom! The yellow crescent palms on the wings of a tiger swallowtail. Whizzz! A gleaming great spangled fritillary. Mother Natures has a way of showing off.
If you pardon the expression, there has been a lot of buzz lately about the plight of our pollinators. From bees to beetles, minuscule wasps to butterflies, almost universally, our beneficial insect populations are in decline. Monarch populations alone may have crashed 90% during the past two decades. Red alert!
So, how can you help?
Reduce your reliance on pesticides, and plant native species. These two simple things will help balance and create habitats for plenty of backyard visitors, from bugs to birds. Our native animals have come to rely on Missouris natural plant heritage. They may visit your European or Asian garden plants, but can they raise their young on them? A native wildflower will always provide the best habitat. I invite you to visit the nature center garden and ask yourself, when is the last time you saw so many healthy insects?
So, help prep your garden for next years pollinators. Take pride in our beautiful nations rich native flora and fauna. Teddy Roosevelt, a founder of our National Parks, reminds us, Here is your country. Cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children's children.
Take Roosevelts advice: Search for Missouri native plant vendors, such as Missouri Wildflower Nursery and Forrest Keeling. The Cape Nature Center also hands out free wildflower seeds from our garden. And the Department of Conservation Nursery can ship native trees and shrubs right to your door next spring at exceptionally-low prices.
As always, for more information, contact the Cape Girardeau Nature Center. Serving Nature and You, its what we love.
Alex Holmes is the assistant manager for the Missouri Department of Conservation's Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Alex has a passion for outdoor education and can be found fishing and floating Missouri's beautiful streams and swamps when not at work.