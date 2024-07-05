Create and Maintain a Pollinator-Friendly Yard: Five tips from the Department of Conservation

-
Missouri presidential delegates rejected by Republican National Convention committeeThe Missouri Republican Party must replace 54 national convention delegates and alternates selected at its chaotic state convention because of alarming irregularities in the process, the Republican National Convention Committee on Contests ruled...
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame11Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
Major corporations, wealthy donors fuel growth of Missouri private school scholarshipThe largest donors to a tax credit program supporting private school tuition scholarships in Missouri are a Fortune 500 health care corporation, a cable company and the founding family of the Kansas City Chiefs. UnitedHealth Group Inc. has given the...
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot9An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
Create and Maintain a Pollinator-Friendly Yard: Five tips from the Department of Conservation
A beautiful outdoor area for personal enjoyment and entertaining that requires less work and money to establish and maintain while being safe for humans, pets and plants may sound like the stuff dreams are made of. Yet all of that and more is possible when an outdoor area is created with the goal of attracting and protecting pollinators such as ants, bees, beetles, butterflies, flies, hummingbirds, moths and wasps.
Pollinator-friendly environments offer numerous benefits. For example, more than 80% of the plant population, which supplies sustenance to humans and animals, is dependent on pollinators. Conversely, without pollinators, the vast majority of the fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat products humans consume would be unavailable.
A recent study led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in Environmental Health Perspectives in 2022 illustrates the devastating consequences of the decline in pollinators: Data from crop yields from experimental farms around the world shows the decline in the number of robust pollinators led to the production of 3 to 5% less fruit, vegetables and nuts in 2020. As a result, an estimated 427,000 deaths occur annually due to lost healthy food consumption and associated diseases.
In addition to promoting health, pollinator-friendly outdoor areas also require less time and money to maintain. They require little, if any, manual irrigation, resulting in time saved and less water consumption. They also require less or no mowing, which leads to lower fuel costs and more time relaxing in the outdoor area than working in it. Finally, no fertilizer or pesticides are needed, again resulting in less labor and expense.
But practical benefits are not the only reason to create a pollinator-friendly yard.
Pollination is such a beautiful and amazing process, says Jamie Koehler, Master Gardener. It fascinates me how plants and insects have figured out ways to help each other.
Local sources such as the Cape Girardeau Conservation Center, which is part of the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), offer assistance to those wishing to create and maintain a pollinator-friendly outdoor space.
James Borowiak, MDC private land conservationist, explains the role the MDC plays in helping Missourians attract pollinators to their yards and help them thrive.
The Department of Conservation is dedicated to assisting Missouri citizens with establishing pollinator plots not only to support biodiversity within the ecosystem, but also to foster a connection between people and nature, Borowiak says. This enthusiastic connection will ensure a sustainable future for our delicate ecosystems.
Visitors to the Cape Girardeau Nature Conservation Center will find a wide variety of resources, including free brochures and pamphlets, books at a nominal fee, educational programs, and staff members who are happy to provide information and answer any questions they may have.
Alex Holmes, Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center assistant manager, is one of those individuals. Here, Holmes shares five tips for developing and maintaining a pollinator-friendly yard, patio or deck:
1. Utilize as many native plants as possible.
Whatever your goal to attract a specific pollinator such as hummingbirds or butterflies or to create a yard that attracts a wide variety of pollinators Holmes says using the highest number of native plants is the way to achieve that goal.
Be sure to plant for all four seasons and choose varieties so some plants are in bloom throughout the entire growing season, Holmes says.
2. Visit the Missouri Wildflower Nursery.
Perhaps the largest source of native plants and located in Jefferson City, Mo., this nursery holds yearly plant sales throughout the state, including one at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Their catalog is a veritable cornucopia of well-organized, clear, and concise information and includes a photo of every plant with its light preference, flower color, space and moisture needs. Especially helpful is the bloom period information for every plant offered, information that is crucial to ensuring pollinators find the blooms they need from early spring through late fall.
3. Provide pollinators with fresh water.
Make sure the water is somewhat shallow.
A birdbath with stones or marbles in the bottom is an ideal water source for pollinators, Holmes says.
4. Avoid pesticides.
Pesticides such as lawn treatments and flea and insect pellets should not be used on yards. As PennState Extension notes at www.extension.psu.edu, pesticides have both sublethal and lethal effects. Repercussions on bees, for example, range from impaired foraging and homing ability and reduced immune response to a significantly-shortened lifespan during foraging season. Instead of the typical six-week lifespan, some pesticide-treated bees live only a few days.
And while a gardeners first inclination might be to inspect plants and physically remove pests, Holmes advises they be left alone, allowing nature to unfold without undue interference.
5. Resist putting the garden to bed in the fall.
Holmes suggests waiting until temperatures rise into the 40s or 50s to clean up the beds, as well as refraining from bagging up or burning material removed, to avoid killing the pollinators living in plant stems, etc. and to avoid destroying the eggs they have planted there. Instead, create an area that is hidden from view, if preferred, for those materials and allow them to decompose naturally, continuing to serve the pollinators as they do.
Master Gardener Jamie Koehler says this is beneficial to pollinators.
Gardens are the pollinators perfect winter home, Koehler says. Pollinators can seek refuge in the leaf litter, grasses, and stems of plants until spring comes and they continue on with their life cycle.
Whatever your circumstances large back yard or small patio or deck, experienced gardener or total novice, retiree with plenty of time or weekend gardener a beautiful and safe outdoor area can be yours through the creation of a yard that invites pollinators and allows them to flourish.
What is a pollinator?
Pollinators are living creatures that carry pollen from the male part of a flower to the female part of the same or another flower, leading to plant fertilization and the production of seeds, fruits and even young plants. In the broader sense of the word, pollinators include not just ants, bees, beetles, butterflies, flies, hummingbirds, moths and wasps, but also birds and small mammals, including bats!
Local Master Gardener Jamie Koehler says pollen is sometimes adhered inside a plant so firmly that a pollinator must resort to buzz pollination. The pollinator grasps the flower and then buzzes its wings so rapidly the pollen is shaken loose and onto their bodies. It is, as Koehler explains, like us shaking a tree to get the fruit to fall to the ground.
Lets take a look at some of the most common pollinators and how they work:
The honey bee
The most commonly-thought-of pollinator is not a native species; instead, honey bees originated in Europe. A honey bee can fly up to 15 miles per hour and fly around the world after consuming just one ounce of honey. Theyre also prolific dancers. They perform a waggle dance of jerky back-and-forth movements and figure-eights to indicate the location of a food source. And despite common misconception, honey bees are often not the best bees for the job; native bees can be far more beneficial to farmers, orchardists and home gardeners.
Native bees
There are approximately 4,000 bee species native to the U.S., and some are smaller than a grain of rice. Their in-flight wing movement mimics that of tiny tornadoes, their eyes perceive ultralight, and some, such as leafcutter bees, eat their siblings if they are blocking the entrance to their nest!
Flies and gnats
Koehler says gnats enter a jack-in-the-pulpit, a large flower that looks like a big funnel with a flap over the top, and crawl to the bottom of the bloom, collecting pollen as they go. Once at the bottom, the gnat cannot return by the same route and must instead exit, carrying its load of pollen, through a tiny hole at the bottom of the bloom.