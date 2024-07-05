The Right Time to Move: First residents of 55+ active adult community Ramsays Run share experience of downsizing

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Living outside of city limits, Charles and Judy Wiles had a lot of property to maintain. As the owners and developers of acreage including a tree farm and three ponds, they were responsible for the roads and landscaping. And they no longer wanted to spend their time taking care of it.

The Wiles began thinking about downsizing. They wanted to move while they were still physically and mentally able, so their children wouldnt have to make the decisions about where the Wiles would live and what to do with their possessions. They decided to build a home in Ramsays Run, The Chateau Girardeaus 55+ active adult community in Cape Girardeau, offering access to amenities and care at The Chateau Girardeau when additional help is needed.

Now, with an approximately 2,000 square-foot, four-bedroom home, they love having a place for their family and friends to gather without the need to maintain acreage.

We downsized from land and the work we have to do, but not what we really enjoy, Charles says.

The Wiles are the first residents to move into a home in Ramsays Run. There are three house plans Ramsays Run community members can choose from, each with varying numbers of bedrooms and add-on options such as a sunroom. The open-concept plans include large windows to let in natural light and crown molding in most rooms. After choosing their floor plan, The Chateau Girardeau staff guided the Wiles through selecting cabinets, tile, backsplash, countertops, lighting and flooring for their home.

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

At their home in Ramsays Run, the Wiles feel safe thanks to state-of-the-art technology, including a security system, video doorbell, sprinkler system and safe room for storms. They also enjoy internet and cable services.

The Wiles say the move has been cost-effective for them, comparable to what they were spending on their house and property before moving. The Chateau Girardeau provides all necessary maintenance, including lawn and landscaping, sidewalk, road and housekeeping.

While living in the retirement community, the Wiles also have access to all of the services available at The Chateau Girardeau, which is just three miles away, including physical therapy and nursing care. The Wiles can participate in activities at The Chateau Girardeau like happy hours, birthday celebrations, yoga, card games, book clubs, Bible studies and much more. In addition, they are now only a few minutes drive from shopping, grocery stores and hospitals.

At Ramsays Run, there are plans for the development of fully-stocked ponds, as well as a clubhouse, dining facility, fitness center, pool and pickleball courts. In addition, the golf-cart community is located one minute from Dalhousie, for those who want to golf and socialize in a golf club setting.

Since they have less responsibility with their home now, the Wiles spend their free time going to activities for their four grandchildren and taking trips to their lake house. They can decide at the last minute when they want to travel, because they dont have to worry about property maintenance while theyre away.

When it comes to downsizing, any time is the right time, says Kim Wilson, The Chateau Girardeau director of sales.

The best time [to downsize] is when you want to make a change that allows you to really live your best life without all of the added responsibilities, before something happens in your life that warrants you making a move to a smaller house or a retirement community, Wilson says. Its all about us giving you the services and amenities, and you just enjoying your life.

Charles says there are many benefits to being part of Ramsays Run now while the community is being built, including selecting the lot and a house plan with features tailored to specific needs. As a retired college professor with a background in marketing and research, he says the national data shows Baby Boomers and those who are 55+ dont want to move straight into an assisted living facility. Ramsays Run offers a cutting-edge opportunity to enjoy maintenance-free living and the amenities that come with a retirement community.

The Wiles are enjoying it.

Its very comfortable, were finding, after living here two months, Judy says. Were ready for neighbors.