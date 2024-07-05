The Right Time to Move: First residents of 55+ active adult community Ramsays Run share experience of downsizing

-
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame5Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot8An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
Local News 7/1/24Fourth in the Fire chronicles familys medical struggles, comfort found in faith, communityCape Girardeaus Megan Torresons book "Fourth in the Fire: A Story of Gods Faithfulness in the Heart of the Furnace" tells the real-life trials of her husband being diagnosed with a brain tumor; the birth of her fifth child, who had a heart...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
The Right Time to Move: First residents of 55+ active adult community Ramsays Run share experience of downsizing
Living outside of city limits, Charles and Judy Wiles had a lot of property to maintain. As the owners and developers of acreage including a tree farm and three ponds, they were responsible for the roads and landscaping. And they no longer wanted to spend their time taking care of it.
The Wiles began thinking about downsizing. They wanted to move while they were still physically and mentally able, so their children wouldnt have to make the decisions about where the Wiles would live and what to do with their possessions. They decided to build a home in Ramsays Run, The Chateau Girardeaus 55+ active adult community in Cape Girardeau, offering access to amenities and care at The Chateau Girardeau when additional help is needed.
Now, with an approximately 2,000 square-foot, four-bedroom home, they love having a place for their family and friends to gather without the need to maintain acreage.
We downsized from land and the work we have to do, but not what we really enjoy, Charles says.
The Wiles are the first residents to move into a home in Ramsays Run. There are three house plans Ramsays Run community members can choose from, each with varying numbers of bedrooms and add-on options such as a sunroom. The open-concept plans include large windows to let in natural light and crown molding in most rooms. After choosing their floor plan, The Chateau Girardeau staff guided the Wiles through selecting cabinets, tile, backsplash, countertops, lighting and flooring for their home.
At their home in Ramsays Run, the Wiles feel safe thanks to state-of-the-art technology, including a security system, video doorbell, sprinkler system and safe room for storms. They also enjoy internet and cable services.
The Wiles say the move has been cost-effective for them, comparable to what they were spending on their house and property before moving. The Chateau Girardeau provides all necessary maintenance, including lawn and landscaping, sidewalk, road and housekeeping.
While living in the retirement community, the Wiles also have access to all of the services available at The Chateau Girardeau, which is just three miles away, including physical therapy and nursing care. The Wiles can participate in activities at The Chateau Girardeau like happy hours, birthday celebrations, yoga, card games, book clubs, Bible studies and much more. In addition, they are now only a few minutes drive from shopping, grocery stores and hospitals.
At Ramsays Run, there are plans for the development of fully-stocked ponds, as well as a clubhouse, dining facility, fitness center, pool and pickleball courts. In addition, the golf-cart community is located one minute from Dalhousie, for those who want to golf and socialize in a golf club setting.
Since they have less responsibility with their home now, the Wiles spend their free time going to activities for their four grandchildren and taking trips to their lake house. They can decide at the last minute when they want to travel, because they dont have to worry about property maintenance while theyre away.
When it comes to downsizing, any time is the right time, says Kim Wilson, The Chateau Girardeau director of sales.
The best time [to downsize] is when you want to make a change that allows you to really live your best life without all of the added responsibilities, before something happens in your life that warrants you making a move to a smaller house or a retirement community, Wilson says. Its all about us giving you the services and amenities, and you just enjoying your life.
Charles says there are many benefits to being part of Ramsays Run now while the community is being built, including selecting the lot and a house plan with features tailored to specific needs. As a retired college professor with a background in marketing and research, he says the national data shows Baby Boomers and those who are 55+ dont want to move straight into an assisted living facility. Ramsays Run offers a cutting-edge opportunity to enjoy maintenance-free living and the amenities that come with a retirement community.
The Wiles are enjoying it.
Its very comfortable, were finding, after living here two months, Judy says. Were ready for neighbors.