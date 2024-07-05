Health + Wellness Column: Water!

Did you know 75% of Americans are walking around chronically dehydrated at any given moment? A large population of Americans are only drinking two and a half cups of water each day. Wow! We often encourage individuals to drink half of their weight in ounces of water, but a good rule of thumb is 15.5 cups of water per day for men and 11.5 cups of water per day for women.

While this goal may seem overwhelming, look at it as your long-term goal. Start with mini goals such as no coffee until you have a bottle of water down. As you drink more water, your body will crave more water and adjust to the new proper fuel.

One of the biggest mistakes we often make when working on our water goals is waiting until we are thirsty. Thirst is our body telling us we are already dehydrated and need water. Unfortunately, the sensation of thirst decreases with age. Other signs that signal dehydration are dry mouth, headaches, fatigue, dark urine and getting dizzy.

Our bodies are 70% water, and not only does drinking water quench our thirst, it also regulates our bodys temperature, protects our organs and tissues, lubricates our joints, helps flush waste products out of the kidneys and liver, and more.

We rely on our kidneys to help regulate fluid balance, but as we age, the kidneys slowly decrease in their functional goals. We start to lose water in our urine output, which adds to dehydration. As we age, we have to work even harder to stay hydrated; add to this the fun fact that nearly one out of every two adults have high blood pressure. To maintain our blood pressure, staying hydrated is an absolute must!

Not only is our body working against our hydration goals as we age, but the standard American diet is also to blame. Many Americans consume more than 3,300 milligrams of sodium per day; the recommended diet contains less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium.

While many of us have become aware of this and try not to salt our food, the biggest culprit is processed cheeses and meats, breads, pizza, soups, condiments and pickles. I challenge you to track your sodium consumption for the next few days, and see where it sneaks up on you.

Why do we care about sodium when talking about hydration? As you consume sodium, your body pulls water from other cells, increasing your dehydration in your body and fluid balance.

While water is of course the recommended intake, milk and juice can assist you in your hydration needs, too. But what tends to hurt us is our caffeine and alcohol intakes; cut back on these to feel more hydrated.

If you are looking to change up your water intake, try to add a little variety to your water. Some of my favorites include adding cucumber and lime slices.

To sum it up: Drink one glass of water as soon as you wake up, and then sip on the water all day. If you are busy, take a water break every 30 minutes, and make sure you are more than halfway to your water intake goal by Noon each day.

Make it a priority, because this is the only body you have; if you dont take care of it, who will?

Christine Jaegers is the fitness and wellness specialist with the City of Cape Girardeau. In the fitness and wellness world for more than 13 years, her passion for helping others live a healthier life only grows more and more as she continues to spread her roots.