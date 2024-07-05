Health + Wellness Column: Water!

-
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame5Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
-
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
-
-
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
-
-
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot8An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
-
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
-
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
-
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
-
-
-
-
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
-
-
-
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
-
-
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
-
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
-
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
-
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
-
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
-
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
-
-
-
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
-
Local News 7/1/24Fourth in the Fire chronicles familys medical struggles, comfort found in faith, communityCape Girardeaus Megan Torresons book "Fourth in the Fire: A Story of Gods Faithfulness in the Heart of the Furnace" tells the real-life trials of her husband being diagnosed with a brain tumor; the birth of her fifth child, who had a heart...
-
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
-
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
-
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
-
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
-
Health + Wellness Column: Water!
Did you know 75% of Americans are walking around chronically dehydrated at any given moment? A large population of Americans are only drinking two and a half cups of water each day. Wow! We often encourage individuals to drink half of their weight in ounces of water, but a good rule of thumb is 15.5 cups of water per day for men and 11.5 cups of water per day for women.
While this goal may seem overwhelming, look at it as your long-term goal. Start with mini goals such as no coffee until you have a bottle of water down. As you drink more water, your body will crave more water and adjust to the new proper fuel.
One of the biggest mistakes we often make when working on our water goals is waiting until we are thirsty. Thirst is our body telling us we are already dehydrated and need water. Unfortunately, the sensation of thirst decreases with age. Other signs that signal dehydration are dry mouth, headaches, fatigue, dark urine and getting dizzy.
Our bodies are 70% water, and not only does drinking water quench our thirst, it also regulates our bodys temperature, protects our organs and tissues, lubricates our joints, helps flush waste products out of the kidneys and liver, and more.
We rely on our kidneys to help regulate fluid balance, but as we age, the kidneys slowly decrease in their functional goals. We start to lose water in our urine output, which adds to dehydration. As we age, we have to work even harder to stay hydrated; add to this the fun fact that nearly one out of every two adults have high blood pressure. To maintain our blood pressure, staying hydrated is an absolute must!
Not only is our body working against our hydration goals as we age, but the standard American diet is also to blame. Many Americans consume more than 3,300 milligrams of sodium per day; the recommended diet contains less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium.
While many of us have become aware of this and try not to salt our food, the biggest culprit is processed cheeses and meats, breads, pizza, soups, condiments and pickles. I challenge you to track your sodium consumption for the next few days, and see where it sneaks up on you.
Why do we care about sodium when talking about hydration? As you consume sodium, your body pulls water from other cells, increasing your dehydration in your body and fluid balance.
While water is of course the recommended intake, milk and juice can assist you in your hydration needs, too. But what tends to hurt us is our caffeine and alcohol intakes; cut back on these to feel more hydrated.
If you are looking to change up your water intake, try to add a little variety to your water. Some of my favorites include adding cucumber and lime slices.
To sum it up: Drink one glass of water as soon as you wake up, and then sip on the water all day. If you are busy, take a water break every 30 minutes, and make sure you are more than halfway to your water intake goal by Noon each day.
Make it a priority, because this is the only body you have; if you dont take care of it, who will?
Christine Jaegers is the fitness and wellness specialist with the City of Cape Girardeau. In the fitness and wellness world for more than 13 years, her passion for helping others live a healthier life only grows more and more as she continues to spread her roots.