Meet the Experts: Tips for getting your best sleep from Patrick Furniture Owners Pat Young and Mike Young and Fourth-Generation Mallory Ansberry

-
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame5Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
-
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
-
-
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
-
-
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot8An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
-
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
-
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
-
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
-
-
-
-
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
-
-
-
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
-
-
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
-
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
-
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
-
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
-
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
-
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
-
-
-
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
-
Local News 7/1/24Fourth in the Fire chronicles familys medical struggles, comfort found in faith, communityCape Girardeaus Megan Torresons book "Fourth in the Fire: A Story of Gods Faithfulness in the Heart of the Furnace" tells the real-life trials of her husband being diagnosed with a brain tumor; the birth of her fifth child, who had a heart...
-
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
-
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
-
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
-
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
-
Meet the Experts: Tips for getting your best sleep from Patrick Furniture Owners Pat Young and Mike Young and Fourth-Generation Mallory Ansberry
In true family business fashion, Patrick Furniture has offered hometown service to the Southeast Missouri region since Peyton Pat Patrick founded the business in Cape Girardeau in 1946.
We have a huge connection going back four generations to this community, from our Grandpa Pat, then to our parents Tim and Carolyn, says Patrick Furniture Owner Mike Young.
Mike and his brother, Pat Young, grandsons of Peyton, are now co-owners of the family business.
We are all very proud of our country and community, as is our whole family. Grandpa served in WWII, our dad served in the National Guard and my brother, Pat, served in Desert Storm, Mike says. We have been very devoted to our customers and community and offer them the best-value furniture and customer service after the sale. Our Grandpa Pat and dad really embedded us with a strong customer service mindset. To them, customers were No. 1. Period.
The quality service has remained the same, and Patrick Furniture still offers furnishings for all rooms. The product that has changed the most in the past 78 years is mattresses. Technology has transformed not only what we sleep on, but also our whole perspective of the benefits of great sleep.
Here, Pat, Mike and Mallory Ansberry, Patrick Furniture office manager and great-granddaughter of Peyton Patrick, share tips about how to get a good nights sleep:
1. Be informed about the benefits of sleep.
People dont know enough about why sleep is so important to our overall health, Ansberry says. Many customers tell us they cant sleep well because they cant get comfortable in their bed.
According to Matthew Walker, author of Why We Sleep, sleep is the most important building block for all functions, including brain health and mental health.
2. Explore the benefits of an adjustable base.
Adjustable bases can elevate your feet and/or head, thus relieving sinus pressure, neck pain and throbbing feet.
Whenever youre sleeping and you turn and twist, its because your body is relieving the pressure point, Pat says. If you can stay in REM sleep as long as possible, then youre going to get the best restorative sleep that you can possibly get.
3. Find the right pillow.
While 70% of the spine is on the mattress while sleeping, Mallory points out 30% of the spine is on the pillow; its important to match your pillow to your sleeping style and the size of your body. Side sleepers need a thicker pillow because the space from the shoulder to the neck is wider than if youre sleeping on your back. Back sleepers need a thinner pillow to keep from hunching over.
Patrick Furniture offers a pillow for every type of sleeper.
Theres a lot of technology that goes into the sleep industry, Mallory says. Our sales staff is very knowledgeable, helpful and friendly. We have all the best brands in Serta Perfect Sleeper, Serta iComfort, Simmons Beautyrest Black, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Tempur-Pedic, to find the best fit and price for you.
If you want to have the best possible sleep every night, come see us at Patrick Furniture!
Patrick Furniture & Mattress
1140 N. Kingshighway St.
Cape Girardeau, Mo 63701
(573) 334-6146
Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrick Furniture Outlet
1809 N. Kingshighway St.
Cape Girardeau, Mo 63701
(573) 290-2090
Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrick Furniture of Paducah
1428 Broadway St.
Paducah, Ky 42001
(270) 557-1428
Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.