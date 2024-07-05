Meet the Experts: Enjoy music in the park with Scott Vangilder, Jackson Municipal Band director

-
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame5Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot8An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
Local News 7/1/24Fourth in the Fire chronicles familys medical struggles, comfort found in faith, communityCape Girardeaus Megan Torresons book "Fourth in the Fire: A Story of Gods Faithfulness in the Heart of the Furnace" tells the real-life trials of her husband being diagnosed with a brain tumor; the birth of her fifth child, who had a heart...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
Meet the Experts: Enjoy music in the park with Scott Vangilder, Jackson Municipal Band director
For the past 104 years since its formation in 1920, the Jackson Municipal Band has been a summer tradition for the people of Jackson and surrounding areas. Yet, the music they play is new every week: Director Scott Vangilder selects a variety of music for each concert, ranging from Broadway tunes to John Philip Sousa marches to chart-topping pop and rock n roll hits, so theres something for everyone.
We always play a nice variety of music, Vangilder says. I dont like to box myself in with a particular theme.
The band is comprised of approximately 50 people who range in age from college students to retirees and represent a variety of professions, from university professors to nurses to business owners, bankers and insurance brokers.
I am very fortunate and very lucky the musicians in the band are very good. We have a huge mix of people, Vangilder says. But they all have one common goal, and they love music and they love playing music. They have a good time.
Vangilder himself played trumpet in the Jackson Municipal Band for approximately 30 years, beginning in college. After a 31-year career as a public school music teacher, with 27 of those at Jackson School District, Vangilder began directing the Jackson Municipal Band in 2010.
Approximately halfway through each concert, a guest entertainer performs a set between the municipal bands opening and closing sets. In July and August, the entertainers are favorite local bands and musicians.
The concerts happen every Thursday throughout the summer from the first week of June to mid-August at 7 p.m. at the Nick Leist Bandshell in Jackson City Park. Here are a few tips for enjoying the show:
1. Bring your snacks, drinks, blanket and lawn chair.
In the Jackson City Park, you can make the concert an event by having a picnic and enjoying refreshments throughout the show. Vangilder says its an hour and 15 minutes where you can sit back, relax and enjoy yourself.
2. Meet your friends and bring your grandkids.
The Jackson Municipal Band concert is a great meetup place for neighbors and friends, as well as a good place to meet new people. And with a playground to the side of the stage, kids can play where the adults with them can still hear the music.
In addition, each year, the Jackson Municipal Band hosts An Enchanted Evening, at which children can dress up as their favorite character from a movie and meet their favorite princess and superhero characters. Vangilder says its always a popular evening for the whole family. This year, the event takes place July 11.
3. Its free.
In fact, each concert is always a good event for the whole family since its an evening of fun, free relaxing entertainment.
Vangilder hopes to see you there.
For people that would come out to a concert, they dont have to prepare for anything, Vangilder says. They dont have to make their own enjoyment or relaxation its provided for them, through listening and watching the music. [They can come out] to enjoy a nice night in the park.
Jackson Municipal Band Concerts
Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell
850 Symphony Ln
Jackson, Mo 63755
(573) 243-3568
June through mid-August, Thursdays at 7 p.m.