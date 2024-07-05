Meet the Experts: How to choose olive oil with the most health benefits with Georgia and Todd Lowman, owners of Water & William Olive Oil Co.

-
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame5Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot8An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
Local News 7/1/24Fourth in the Fire chronicles familys medical struggles, comfort found in faith, communityCape Girardeaus Megan Torresons book "Fourth in the Fire: A Story of Gods Faithfulness in the Heart of the Furnace" tells the real-life trials of her husband being diagnosed with a brain tumor; the birth of her fifth child, who had a heart...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
Meet the Experts: How to choose olive oil with the most health benefits with Georgia and Todd Lowman, owners of Water & William Olive Oil Co.
Georgia and Todd Lowman, owners of Water & William Olive Oil Co., believe you are what you eat. Thats why they opened Water & William Olive Oil Co. in the historic River & Rails building in downtown Cape Girardeau in December 2022, to bring the health benefits of quality olive oils and balsamic vinegars to Southeast Missouri.
Extra-virgin olive oil is a healthy, monounsaturated fat that helps protect against inflammation and promotes good cardiovascular health. But to receive all of the health benefits, consumers need to ensure theyre buying the right kind.
The Lowmans source their olive oil from an Oakland, Calif., supplier that works with small-batch farmers in Chile, Tunisia, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Australia, to name a few. The supplier only sells to small boutique stores, so the product doesnt spend part of its shelf life in a warehouse.
Olive oil is like a bouquet of flowers. Its not beautiful forever. It starts to break down, it starts to wilt, it starts to lose all of its beauty, all of its goodness, Georgia says. From the time olives are crushed, we as the consumer must be consuming it within two years.
In the store, customers can taste olive oils and ask the Lowmans questions about each product. Each Fusti of olive oil displays a tag that lists its health markers, country of origin, crush date, what it pairs well with and what it can be used for. They bottle, cork and heat seal the oils at the shop.
Here, Georgia and Todd share tips for how to choose the healthiest olive oils for your kitchen:
1. Know the vocabulary.
Todd says many olive oils are diluted with other types of oils such as canola, vegetable and sunflower seed oils, which are not healthy. The key to ensuring the olive oil youre buying has the maximum health benefit is decoding the terms on the label.
Extra-virgin means no other oils have been added. Cold-pressed means the crushing method did not use heat, which breaks down the olive oil and its benefits. And single-sourced means a third party hasnt handled the olive oil; it has gone from farmer to supplier to retailer, which allows the retailer to know when, where and how the olives were crushed.
Our olive oils are fresh, extra-virgin, cold-pressed, single-sourced, Georgia says. So, if its a concern to you to get good quality, you dont have to worry. Its good quality.
2. Think about the flavors you cook with.
Water & William Olive Oil Co. offers single-variety olive oils, which Georgia says are best for those who drink a tablespoon of olive oil each day for the health benefits.
They also offer flavor-infused olive oils such as Tuscan herb, lemon and garlic; Georgia says the key to choosing the right one is to match the flavors you normally cook with to your olive oil.
It really depends on whats going on in your kitchen, Georgia says.
3. Store it away from direct sunlight.
Its important to store the olive oil in a place where it wont be in the path of UV rays, which break down the olive oil and dilute the health benefits.
When youre purchasing olive oil, good quality is always represented in amber glass, Georgia says. Purchases of olive oil in clear plastic should be avoided.
Water & William Olive Oil Co.
105 William St.
Cape Girardeau, Mo 63703
(573) 803-1616
Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.