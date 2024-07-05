Senior Moments Column: Filling the Pages of Life

-
Rush Limbaugh posthumously inducted to Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame5Rush Limbaugh III, the late political commentator, talk show host and Cape Girardeau native, was posthumously honored by the Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) last week as part of its inaugural class for the Florida Broadcasters Hall of...
Kathy Swan receives Spirit of America Award at Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July CelebrationFor her decades of service as an elected and appointed official at the local, district and state level, as well as voluminous volunteer efforts, Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau received the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America Award on Thursday,...
Local News 7/4/24Charges filed against suspect who rammed police in pursuit that ended near Notre Dame7A Cape Girardeau man broke into a vehicle Tuesday, July 2, and stole keys and other items before stealing as SUV and leading police officers on a chase that approached 90 miles per hour, starting from near Capaha Park toward Notre Dame Regional High...
Appeals court dashes Missouri GOP hopes of blocking honorary KKK member from ballot8An honorary KKK member will lead the list of Republicans on the ballot for Missouri governor in the Aug. 6 primary, in part because it is too late for an appeal court to hear a case seeking to remove his name. And eight candidates for county...
From bedtime stories to business venture: How a young entrepreneur is turning his love for snakes into a side hustleAsk someone their favorite animal, and the responses might seem fairly standard dog, monkey, maybe a penguin. It's not every day a 12-year-old says their absolute favorite animal is a snake. Sawyer Goodman of Cape Girardeau is fascinated by the...
Cape Centrals Beta Club shines with 12 Top 10 awards at National Convention, including two national championships1Two 2024 graduates of Cape Girardeau Central High School attended the 44th Senior National Beta Club Convention and returned as national champions. Anshula Vanteddu and Jackie Zhang took first place at the convention in Savannah, Georgia, in their...
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement7Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cairo meth dealer sentenced to 188 months for selling in Cape GirardeauA Cairo, Illinois, man was sentenced Wednesday, July 3, to 188 months in prison for selling thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in Cape Girardeau. Marcus M. Nelson, 42, sold 157 grams of meth for $1,600 to an informant with the Drug...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award7Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Gov. Parson cuts $1 billion from state budget approved by lawmakers16More than 170 items were struck from the Missouri state budget Friday, June 28, as Gov. Mike Parson cut $1 billion from the spending plan passed this year by lawmakers. In a statement explaining his cuts, Parson said he vetoed earmarked items he...
Local News 7/1/24Fourth in the Fire chronicles familys medical struggles, comfort found in faith, communityCape Girardeaus Megan Torresons book "Fourth in the Fire: A Story of Gods Faithfulness in the Heart of the Furnace" tells the real-life trials of her husband being diagnosed with a brain tumor; the birth of her fifth child, who had a heart...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Annie Lauries owners to open new loungeA single business license was submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department in the previous week. Laurie Everett and Robert Ray, owners of the Annie Lauries antique store at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, are opening...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man7The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
Senior Moments Column: Filling the Pages of Life
If I would have guessed how this year was going to play out, I would have most likely come up with a million possibilities and hopes for what could have happened. Never in a million years, though, would I have been able to come close to imagining all of the things Ive experienced and learned. The funny thing about life is that hopes and dreams are meant to be guidelines, and its our job to fill in the content. This year has exceeded any expectations I have ever had.
Starting out last summer, I began the start of a new school year with the opportunity to write about my experiences for the year. The idea of getting to share my experiences with others really excited me at first, but after getting through the first few articles, I learned something that made the entire experience so much more special.
By having to focus and really tune in with my experiences throughout the year, I was able to reflect on what I learned from each experience. Whether it was having to realize I needed to slow down and enjoy my last year of high school because it was the end of an era in my life, or the importance of appreciating where I am from, I learned to examine my life through a lens and create a bigger picture of my life and what it means to truly live life to the fullest.
Its really interesting to look back on it now that I have gone through this entire year and have a whole new future ahead of me once again. Earlier in the year, I said it was the beginning of the end, and now that the end has finally come for one chapter, I am now having a whole new mindset for the next few years of my life. I will be beginning a new lifestyle with its own sets of challenges and experiences.
The thought of change feels eerily similar to the beginning of this past year, which is something I think is so important to understand. We as people fear change so much, but if we were to look at our life from an outside perspective, we would be able to see that these phases of change occur in a repeated cycle, just with different circumstances. Just like this past year, this upcoming year is going to be full of change and new experiences. While one was bittersweet and the other will be more hopeful, in the end, they both have sparked this openness in my life for me to begin accepting life is a bumpy road I need to learn to enjoy, because change never ends.
At the end of the day, this past year has meant so much to me and has made this summer have so much more meaning. No matter how bittersweet the end of this era of my life is, because I have experienced these things, I have so much more to look forward to in my future. Just like the life cycle creates new life from death, the end of one experience allows the birth of a new beginning to transform. While this article ends one journey, I am so thankful it has led to the wonderful start of a new journey studying art in college and gaining the opportunity to form new friendships. This new start has endless possibilities, and I am so excited to begin.
Lilly Johnson is a recent graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, Mo. She has lived in Southeast Missouri most of her life and loves to travel with her youth group, jam to musicals and BTS, and paint during the late hours of the night.