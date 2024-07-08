2024 Difference Maker: Inspired by grandfather's legacy, Steven Lee becomes a pillar of support in Cape Girardeau

(Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer)

Steven Lees care for the elderly at Ford And Sons Funeral Home  and Cape Girardeau as a whole  is spectacular. His inspiration? None other than his grandfather, Shannon Eulinberg.

Eulinbergs Place, located on U.S. 61, was well-known for its stellar barbeque and inclusion in the 1961-1964 editions of the Green Book, a safe travel guide for Black people navigating the dangers of segregation.

Under the inspiration of Wib Lohman, founder of the locally renowned Wibs Drive-in, Eulinberg created his barbeque restaurant and relied on his family, Lee included, to help him run it.

My grandfather was handicapped. So every Saturday morning at 7:30, hes in the yard, honking for me, Lee said. And he said, Well, boy, I'm gonna run up here to Laflin for a minute. Don't let that fire go out. Now I'm running the restaurant and the gas station and doing the cooking.

The unpaid labor was a given. Anybody who has spent time in a family business or on a farm understands the sentiment. For Lee, the lessons he received from his grandfather are priceless. Working all day became second nature, and Lee described this service as paying it forward.

When he told me, You got to help people and not expect nothing in return, it just got in my head and stayed there, Lee said.

As a young man, Lee spent time in the U.S. Navy for three years, as a firefighter in the Philippines. Upon his return, he attended Southeast Missouri State University and became an employee of Procter & Gamble for 25 years. His latest venture, working at Ford and Sons Funeral Home, has left a lasting impression on the surrounding community.

I gotta get a job at a funeral home, Lee recalled telling Jack and Joel Olsby, because every time I see y'all, y'all just standing around, not doing nothing. And I kept saying this over and over and over.

Of course, Lee didnt stand around, diving headfirst into serving the community via the funeral home. His ability to liven the mood, regardless of circumstance, is a gift. By threading the lines of courtesy and comedy, Lee helps elderly citizens, children and everyone in between to enjoy a day intended for mourning.

Lees care for senior citizens in the area goes beyond the funeral home. He cuts at least seven yards a week  three yards one day, two yards another, two yards another. Eight, when counting the lot he trims in the neighborhood where he grew up, which he keeps looking neat. He only charges for one cut, wary of the fixed income many of his clientele are on.

On top of the mowing, Lee receives numerous phone calls a day requesting his services, or at the very least, his presence. In a recent query from the nursing home, they asked, Will you buy us a flyswatter, well pay you. And I said, no. Ill buy you a flyswatter.

With Lee, no payment is needed. He gives and requests nothing in return. He advises others to do the same. It dont matter what you do, as long as you offer.

Lees main focus is the realm of provision, not promotion. At least, until Lee mentions Derreck Robinson's Ed Solomon Green Machine Football Camp. Lee coaches 4-year-olds up to second graders, teaching skills, drills and anything in between. The why is obvious for Lee: Its his family and community, and both have always intertwined.

Despite his insistence that hes not a spring chicken anymore, Lees internal motor is admirable, and his connection with the community is tangible. Go to the local Hardees off Williams Street, bright and early in the morning, and listen to the banter. The barbershop-adjacent back-and-forth conversation masks true love, care and connection. The patrons wont admit if asked, but Lee holds a special place in their hearts.

Lees goal for his life is simple: Every day when I get up, I say I gotta help somebody. Ive got to give someone a blessing. It doesnt matter what it is. My day is not fulfilled unless I help somebody.