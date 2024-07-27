2024 Difference Makers: Becky Harding and Lori Fowler making an impact through faith, service and real estate
Becky Harding was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, with family roots throughout Southeast Missouri. From a young age, her parents taught her to know God, to love others and to give back. She watched her dad serve weekly in the special needs class at church, but it didnt stop there. Her family also served outside the doors of the church, in business and in the community. Passionate about people and architecture, Harding knew she would spend her life helping those who didnt have the same opportunities she had been given. At the University of Missouri, she earned a marketing and interior design degree before becoming a real estate agent in 2008.
Lori Fowler grew up in Mexico, Missouri but spent many years in Sikeston before moving to Cape Girardeau in 2005. Fowler was raised in an entrepreneurial family, where she learned to serve others by showing love, kindness and respect to those needing help. Like Harding, Fowler attended the University of Missouri where she earned an undergraduate degree in finance, and later sought a master's degree in business administration, before graduating from the LSU School of Banking. She attained her brokers license in 2004 and bought Area Properties Real Estate in Sikeston.
While Harding and Fowler have many things in common, they forged individual paths in business and service before their lives crossed in 2016 at a CASA fundraiser. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and it is an organization that provides support to children in and outside courts.
Fowler, trained in strategic planning and performance development, knew their personal experiences and leadership skills would complement each other. Both had strong ties to faith, a desire to serve and a belief in mentorship. And while Harding is the creative one, preferring to think outside the box, Fowler leans more toward logic and common sense.
Later that year, they opened Area Properties Real Estate - River Region, a boutique agency out of Cape Girardeau. They began working and serving together.
We were looking for change, says Harding. We both had a heart for service and knew we could use our [combined] skills to mentor and help others, making a bigger impact and elevating how the real estate industry is seen.
Using their real estate background, the pair started a Tours for Hope fundraiser, highlighting unique homes in Cape Girardeau. The proceeds went to Hope for One More, a foster care support and advocacy agency. In 2024, after catching the vision for Graceful Opportunities, the successful fundraiser was rebranded to the Giving Tour.
Graceful Opportunities, most often recognized as the organization behind Grace Coffee + Café, is a not-for-profit providing employment and life opportunities for those with developmental disabilities. Their vision of creating inclusive spaces fostering growth and empowerment is important to Harding and Fowler.
As women in business, weve had some barriers, but being number one is not our top focus, says Fowler. We want to be professional. But we also want to stay small. Our prayer has always been to send us the people we are supposed to work with and let us know the ones we are not.
In addition to the work they do together, Harding serves in Abundant & Free Ministries, is involved with The Bridge Haiti, and helped develop the Spanish ministry at LaCroix Church. Fowler serves on the CASA board, has ties to the Jackson Optimist Club, and is currently involved in Strategic Planning for SEMO Pets.
With so much need in the community, both women admit that sometimes it can be a struggle to say no. But they do their best to let God lead them to the next opportunity so they can put their energy where it is best served.
Next up for the duo is a prayer chapel in Jackson, Missouri. In a leap of faith, Harding and Fowler purchased the property for a 24/7 prayer room that they hope will be used by all denominations of believers. While the details and plans are evolving, the women know it will be a place of healing a way to serve God and bless people with a special hope for Gen Z and the younger generations, many of whom are struggling, but also seeking.
We wouldnt feel like life was complete if we werent helping others, says Fowler, who always tries to focus on the positive. Too often we hear about the negative stuff, but there is so much good in the world and so many good people. Sometimes we miss that.
Harding agrees and acknowledges that they are problem-solvers.
Were not perfect. And we couldn't do any of this without maturity in Christ. There are always going to be challenges, but thats what makes us more resilient. Everyone wants to throw gasoline [at a problem], but Id rather throw it at the Holy Spirit.
-
-
-
New Spirit of St. Louis makes pit stop in Cape GirardeauThe New Spirit of St. Louis landed earlier this month in Cape Girardeau to receive avionics upgrades from Elite Avionics near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The New Spirit of St. Louis, or Lancair Columbia 300, was flown across the Atlantic on May...
-
Meet the 10-year-old author behind Leah and the PumpkinEllie Houston, a 10-year-old from Benton, has published her first book, Leah and the Pumpkin. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the young author. Ellie found inspiration for her book from a pumpkin drawing in her room. With...
-
-
-
Road work: Sidewalk repairs impact SB U.S. 61 in Perry CountySouthbound U.S. 61 in Perry County from Lucy Street to Ash Street in Perryville will be impacted as contractor crews replace various portions of the sidewalk. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take...
-
-
Strategies, community voices highlight first Gun Violence Task Force meeting12The City of Cape Girardeaus first Gun Violence Task Force meeting focused on an introduction to work being done by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri to prevent gun violence and the Cape Girardeau Police Departments Gun Crime...
-
TTF7 committee discusses ways to evaluate upcoming Cape street projects8The Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) committee became familiar with the funds history and the projects still in the works while members met for the first time July 7 at Cape Girardeau City Hall. The city rolls out a new TTF plan to voters every...
-
-
-
-
-
-
Route N in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenance; I-55 in Perry, Cape, New Madrid counties reduced for guardrail repairsRoute N in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 251 to County Road 254 near Delta will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
-
-
Shivelbines Music Store marks 75 years of family ownership6For three generations, members of the Shivelbine family have provided the sound of music to Southeast Missouri and the surrounding states. Shivelbines Music Store in downtown Cape Girardeau, an instrument supplier to hundreds of schools and...
-
IgnitED Conference offers affordable professional development for Missouri educatorsThe Jackson School District hosted its sixth annual IgnitED Educational Conference on Thursday, July 18, at Jackson High School. The conference provides Missouri educators with an affordable opportunity for professional development. ...
-
-
SEMO Law Enforcement Academy applications due Friday, July 26Those interested in attending Southeast Missouri State Universitys Law Enforcement Academy during the fall semester must apply by Friday, July 26. SEMOs Law Enforcement Academy offers 600 hours of training, mandated by the Missouri Peace Officer...
-
-
Routes T, N, C in Perry County affected by bridge workRoute T in Perry County, at South Fork Saline Creek near Silver Lake, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work...
-
Kansas, Missouri delegates help make Harris presumptive Democratic nominee for presidentKansas and Missouri delegates for the Democratic National Convention endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris Monday night, helping her secure enough support to become the partys presumptive nominee for president. The announcement from both states...
-
Abortion, minimum wage campaigns remain on track for fall ballot, early reports indicate2Citizen-led ballot measures to enshrine abortion rights in the Missouri constitution and mandate paid sick leave and an increased minimum wage remain on track to make Novembers ballot, with records from Missouri election authorities showing each...
-
Photo Gallery 7/23/24Jackson Homecomers 2024
-
Former Secret Service agent, Cape native shares thoughts on Trump assassination attempt7Former Secret Service agent Paul Nenninger a native of Cape Girardeau who has served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education weighed in with thoughts about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday,...
-
Annie Lauries owners open eclectic new eatery in downtown CapeSoiree by Annie Lauries is in the midst of its soft opening, but the idea for this new lounge at 111 William St. in Cape Girardeau spans years into the past. Laurie and Rob Ray, the same couple behind Annie Lauries emporium and The Indie House...
-
Two physician assistants join Mercy Southeast facilitiesOn Thursday, July 18, Mercy Southeast announced the hiring of two physician assistants to work at two separate care facilities. Dava Hoffman will see patients at Mercy Primary Care, 817 Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau. Aaron Koehler will join...
-
Most read 7/20/24Pie prank leads to shots fired9One hundred years ago, on a late Thursday night in July, the guys hanging around a small eatery on Good Hope Street had too much time on their hands. In idle mischief, they hassled Melvin Millers son, a Black youth, who came in, ordered a sandwich...