Celebrating Unsung Heroes: Meet Southeast Missouris 2024 Difference Makers

(Photos by Aaron Eisenhauer)

In today's world, it's easy to feel discouraged. Economic pressures. International conflicts. The list goes on. Both at home and abroad, there's a lot of challenging news. However, in Southeast Missouri, many individuals are stepping up and making a difference in a variety of ways.

You may already be familiar with some of these individuals. They are public-facing figures taking on significant leadership roles, often seen in news stories. Others work quietly behind the scenes, making a notable impact without much fanfare.

This edition of B Magazine is dedicated to Difference Makers, recognizing both types of people for their impact in Southeast Missouri. They come from various backgrounds like business, social services, education, healthcare and philanthropy.

Difference Makers are those who identify needs and seek solutions. They aren't afraid to get their hands dirty, work long hours, and invest their time and resources for a greater purpose. They are passionate and determined individuals.

Earlier this year, we asked our readers to submit nominations, and we were impressed by the response. More than 80 nominations were submitted, showcasing a diverse group of individuals contributing positively to their communities.

Among them are Amanda Altman, Danah Brandel, Lori Bronenkant, Ed Crowley, Richard Cuba, Jim Daughters, Chad Fisher, Robbie Guard, Becky Harding and Lori Fowler, Lauren Jones, Joey Keys, Steven Lee, Kathy Medley, Tonya Skinner, and Brittney Swicionis.

These recognized individuals include a public defender providing compassionate legal defense; a hospital leader improving patient access and insurance processes; a cancer care advocate; an international business innovator; a financial advisor who helped establish housing for homeless pregnant women; a university band leader; a pastor organizing summer camps for foster children; a bank executive; two real estate agents engaged in philanthropy; an aerial arts promoter; a food bank CEO; a funeral home leader; a tourism leader in Sikeston; an innovative high school educator; and a Big Brothers Big Sisters leader and business owner.

We encourage you to read their stories. While each one has a different "why," they all share a common thread: a passion for leaving their communities or organizations better than they found them.

We extend a special thanks to our sponsors Edward Jones, Saint Francis Healthcare, and Arnold Insurance. They understand the importance of recognizing those making a difference and are making their own impact in their respective industries. All three join us in celebrating the 2024 B Magazine Difference Makers.

Join us on Sept. 5 as we recognize the 2024 Difference Makers in person at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The reception starts at 5:30 p.m. with remarks from B Magazine staff at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at differencemakers2024.eventbrite.com.

Lucas Presson

Publisher

B Magazine