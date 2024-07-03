Prayer 7-3-24

More to explore
Police chief Blair leaves legacy of community engagement1Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair will leave his position in August to take a job with the Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. Before he leaves, Blair reflected on his time in Cape Girardeau and the changes he has seen with the...
Struggling with FAFSA? MOCAN offers free virtual support for Cape Girardeau area students throughout JulyThe Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) is offering free virtual Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) support sessions for Cape Girardeau area students throughout July...
Cape County Commission approves new vehicle, detention services for Juvenile OfficeThe Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved a handful of agenda items during their Monday, July 1, meeting, including the purchase of a new vehicle for the State of Missouri 32nd Judicial Districts Juvenile Office within the county.
Kathy Swan: A lifetime of dedication, service earns Spirit of America Award5Kathy Swan has been selected as the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award winner by the Southeast Missourian editorial board. "Kathy Swans dedication to our community and her tireless efforts to make a positive impact are inspiring," said...
Cape Council greenlights zoning shift for day care amid residents' concerns1The Cape Girardeau City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by changing the property zoning at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive on Monday, July 1. The ordinance changes the property from a...
SEMOs cybersecurity program earns designation from NSA, DHSSoutheast Missouri State Universitys designation as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) has been renewed through 2029 by the National Security Agency and the United States Department of Homeland Security. ...
3 Cape Girardeau residents face felony charges after alleged laundry coin heist2Three Cape Girardeau residents were arrested on burglary charges early Sunday morning, June 30. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, 33-year-old Christian Lewis-Smith, 27-year-old Zachary Tackett and 29-year-old...
6 shot in Charleston, none with life-threatening injuriesSix people sustained gunshot wounds in Charleston early Monday morning, July 1. A release from Charleston Department of Public Safety indicates the shootings occurred near the intersection of Vine and Sy William streets. ...
Fourth in the Fire chronicles familys medical struggles, comfort found in faith, communityCape Girardeaus Megan Torresons book "Fourth in the Fire: A Story of Gods Faithfulness in the Heart of the Furnace" tells the real-life trials of her husband being diagnosed with a brain tumor; the birth of her fifth child, who had a heart...
Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County5The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against Damien S. McAlister, 27, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation, which is alleged to have...
Local News 6/30/24Today in History: June 30, 2024Today is Sunday, June 30, the 182nd day of 2024. There are 184 days left in the year. Todays Highlight in History: On June 30, 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his blood purge of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as the...
Undercover operation leads to drug trafficking charge against Cape Girardeau man6The work of an undercover officer on the SEMO Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a drug dealer accused of selling at least 27 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. Stephen McCormick, 46, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with a Class B felony...
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast MissouriResidents and visitors of Southeast Missouri shouldn't have trouble finding Independence Day entertainment, as several celebration events and fireworks displays are scheduled to take place leading up to Thursday, July 4. Cape Girardeau On Wednesday,...
Local advocates hope new film sparks adoption movement in Southeast MissouriArea adoption and children welfare advocates are hoping a movie about a Texas community sparks a local movement to find children their forever homes and to move more people to help children in difficult situations. The movie Sound of Hope: The...
Most read 6/28/24A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic panic about his candidacy74ATLANTA A raspy and sometimes halting President Joe Biden tried repeatedly to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden's criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the...
Most read 6/27/24Cape man charged with burglary after allegedy trying to enter house he said was his7A man is accused of trying to break into a home, yelling at a woman he did not know from the front porch and trying to remove the door to gain entry when police officers arrived and made an arrest. Justin Jarvis, 42, of Cape Girardeau was charged...
City officials reflect on Blair leaving police department; Glueck to take over responsibilities in interim period4City manager Ken Haskin and Mayor Stacy Kinder along with Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce weighed in Tuesday, June 25, on police chief Wes Blair leaving the Cape Girardeau Police Department to take a position at Memphis International Airport in...
Stockard pleads guilty to federal weapons, drug charges; forfeits more than 200 guns5A former Cape Girardeau restaurant owner and food truck operator has pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful interstate transportation of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
Most read 6/25/24Cody Samples hired as Cape city prosecutor; Scott Horman leaving position4The City of Cape Girardeau will welcome new city prosecutor Cody Samples as of Monday, July 1. Former prosecutor Scott Horman will be stepping away from his position. City manager Ken Haskin stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that they...
Most read 6/25/24Woman who took cellphone from CVS homicide scene sentenced to prison8Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced Yaunique D. Cain, 21, of Cape Girardeau to four years in prison for her role in tampering with evidence in the killing of KeMari Childress on Feb. 27 at the CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St., in Cape Girardeau. But...