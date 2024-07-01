The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditions

-
Column (6/28/24)True test of leadership: Fiscal responsibility in the Presidential debateDuring and after this weeks presidential debate, we must look beyond rhetoric and personality to the core issues shaping Americas future. The most pressing is the unsustainable growth of government spending and ballooning national debt, which...
Editorial (6/28/24)Become an organ donor at any ageOrville Allen lived a life worth remembering. A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was a pilot and an artillery communications officer. After the wars, he did what many veterans...
Column (6/27/24)The debate that could sway undecided votersIve changed my mind: This weeks presidential debate matters. Before I continue, a quick recap: Last month, I expressed my long-standing view that presidential debates arent very meaningful and are very stupid. They are pseudo-events, the...
Column (6/26/24)How Californias paradise become our purgatoryCalifornia has become a test case of the suicide of the West. Never before has such a state, so rich in natural resources and endowed with such a bountiful human inheritance, self-destructed so rapidly. How and why did California so utterly...
Editorial (6/25/24)Be wary of false messages and their consequencesLast week, a physicist-turned-elections expert, Douglas Frank, spoke at a regular meeting of a local group, Guardians of Liberty. About 80 people listened to his presentation. Offered as fact and opinion, Franks message was pretty simple our...
Column (6/25/24)Missouri state treasurer urges residents to claim their share of $1 billion in unclaimed propertyDuring June and July, newspapers across Missouri are publishing tens of thousands of names of people for whom the State Treasurers Office is holding unclaimed property totaling more than $1 billion. This is not the states money it is...
Editorial (6/24/24)Brian Jordan to keynote Semoball AwardsA former St. Louis Cardinal outfielder and two-sport professional athlete will keynote this summers Semoball Awards. Brian Jordan, who played 15 years in Major League Baseball and three seasons in the National Football League, will serve as the...
Column (6/24/24)Maddow and Behar want four more years for TrumpWho do the liberal ladies of The View think theyre kidding? Last week, Joy Behar and her ragged troop of pretend political pundits were again acting terrified by the specter of Donald Trump aka, Adolf Hitler 2.0 returning to power this fall....
Column (6/22/24)SCOTUS takes on Congressional malaise and executive branch overreachThe United States Constitution vests all legislative powers in Congress. Yet, over the past century, weve witnessed a disturbing trend of legislators increasingly delegating much of the authority to set the laws that govern the land to the...
Editorial (6/21/24)Pints & Politics seeks to inform region's electorateWhat is the most important factor in an effective and responsive governmental body? An informed electorate. To the end of informing our regions electorate, the Southeast Missourian will kick off a series of public interviews with elected...
Column (6/21/24)The Supreme Courts role in our partisan polarization has been greatly exaggeratedConventional wisdom suggests that the Supreme Court, like the country, is deeply divided along partisan and ideological lines. But this overlooks the courts historic recent run of unanimous decisions and the fact that the liberal and conservative...
Editorial (6/19/24)Two SEMO programs accredited by national organizationsAnyone who has been part of an accrediting process knows two things. One, its not what you do; its what you have documented. Two, its a great way way to fully understand how your organization works and where your resources human and other are...
Editorial (6/17/24)Editorial: Capahas Baseball: Celebrating the legacy of America's oldest semi-pro teamThe Capahas baseball team, a cornerstone of Cape Girardeau's sports history, has announced its closure after an impressive 130-year run. Founded in 1894, the Capahas were the oldest semi-pro amateur baseball team in existence, providing a platform...
Editorial (6/15/24)Thank you to all the dads on Father's DayBefore there was a favorite teacher. Before there was a best friend. Before there was an independent nature. There was Dad. Dads come in many shapes, sizes and forms. The best are those who, alongside Mom, are there every step of the way. Next best...
Editorial (6/14/24)Juneteenth marks freedom's triumphFourth of July our independence from England. Memorial Day thankful remembrance of those who died while fighting for our nation. Labor Day a long weekend to celebrate the workers rights movement. Those holidays are part of our national fabric...
Editorial (6/12/24)National Police Week: Thank you for your serviceThe familiar motto that adorns many law enforcement vehicles, to protect and serve, is more than words for many of those in the profession. Its a creed they live by. This week Sunday, May 12, through Saturday, May 18 is National Police Week,...
Editorial (6/10/24)SEMO baseball secures historic NCAA Regional winsThe Southeast Missouri State University baseball team recently wrapped up its 2024 season. With the programs third Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship in four years and a strong performance at the NCAA Regionals, the Redhawks have much...
The significance of Independence Day and its timeless traditions
Independence Day holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as it marks the birth of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice. On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was signed, setting the stage for the United States to emerge as a beacon of freedom. This day serves as a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices made by the founding fathers and early Americans to secure the freedoms we enjoy today.
The signing of the Declaration of Independence was a pivotal moment in American history. It was a bold assertion of the colonies desire to break free from the tyranny of British rule and establish a nation based on the ideals of liberty and justice for all. The founding fathers risked their lives and fortunes to draft and sign this historic document. Their courage and vision, grounded in their faith and belief in Gods provision, laid the foundation for a nation that values individual freedoms.
The struggle for independence was not easy. The Revolutionary War that followed the signing of the Declaration was marked by hardship and sacrifice. Many lives were lost, and the path to victory was fraught with challenges. Yet, the determination and resilience of early Americans, fortified by their faith, prevailed, leading to the establishment of a new nation.
Over the centuries, Independence Day has developed into a celebration of American culture and patriotism. Early celebrations included public readings of the Declaration of Independence, parades and fireworks. These traditions have endured, becoming a staple of Fourth of July festivities.
Communities celebrate Independence Day in unique ways, and Southeast Missouri is no different. From mud volleyball to spectacular fireworks displays and municipal band performances, there are plenty of festivities to celebrate the birth of this country patriotically.
The Great American Fourth of July in Cape Girardeau will kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday with a food truck rally in Arena Park, followed by a patriotic performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band at the grandstand. The Southeast Missourian will present its Spirit of America Award, followed by fireworks. We hope you will join us at the grandstand. If you cant be there, you can listen to the festivities on 960 KZIM, and all the River Radio stations will have patriotic music playing during the fireworks show. Please do not bring personal fireworks to the park.
However you celebrate the Fourth, please be safe. Fireworks can be dangerous if not handled properly. Always follow local regulations and guidelines for fireworks use. Keep a safe distance, never allow children to handle fireworks, and have water or a fire extinguisher nearby. For family-friendly and safe activities, consider attending organized events where professionals manage the fireworks displays.
Independence Day serves as a reminder of the importance of unity. Despite differences, Americans are bound by a common heritage and a shared commitment to the nations founding principles. Coming together to celebrate the Fourth of July is an opportunity to reflect on the divine blessings we have received, the freedom we enjoy, and those who have fought to preserve it.
