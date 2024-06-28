Editorial

Orville Allen lived a life worth remembering.

A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he was a veteran of World War II and Korea. He was a pilot and an artillery communications officer.

After the wars, he did what many veterans did  became a teacher  and also farmed. For nearly four decades, he taught vocational agriculture at Neelyville High School.

Earlier this year, he fell at his home, while clearing storm debris, and struck his head. He never recovered. On May 29, he died. He was 98.

But after all those decades of service to his country and generations of students, Orville gave one more thing.

His liver.

He became the oldest American to ever donate an organ, and a 72-year-old woman successfully received his liver.

If it seems unusual that someone of Orvilles age was an organ donation candidate, think again.

Kevin Lee, president and CEO of Mid-America Transplant, a St. Louis-based not-for-profit organization that connects organ donors with those awaiting a transplant, explained that age is not really a factor when considering who might be a potential donor. Overall, about 12% of deceased organ donors in the first four months of this year were people 65 or older.

This is especially true for livers. Their resilience makes a donors age irrelevant.

Though organ donations were at an all-time high last year, there are still about 100,000 people on waiting lists for organs such as livers, kidneys, lungs and hearts.

At least some of them will die before they can receive a donated organ. That makes it important for potential donors to consider doing so.

How does someone go about donating organs after they die?

Its easy. Register through www.organdonor.gov or at your local state motor vehicle office.

Its also possible to donate organs while still living. There is a different process for that, but details are available at the website.

Also, tell family members about your decision. Make sure they are comfortable with the decision and know to tell medical personnel when the time comes.

Orville Allen marked his life by serving and helping others. Even after his death, he continued to give.

Consider becoming an organ donor. No matter your age, you can give someone else the gift of life.

What a legacy!