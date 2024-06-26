Prayer 6-26-24

More to explore
City officials reflect on Blair leaving police department; Glueck to take over responsibilities in interim periodCity manager Ken Haskin and Mayor Stacy Kinder along with Ward 5 Councilman Rhett Pierce weighed in Tuesday, June 25, on police chief Wes Blair leaving the Cape Girardeau Police Department to take a position at Memphis International Airport in...
Dr. Skinner named to Show Me Center, River Campus Board of ManagersDr. Bruce Skinner was appointed to the Show Me Center and River Campus Board of Managers by Southeast Missouri State Universitys Board of Governors on Tuesday to complete Dr. Brad Sheriffs terms that expire Dec. 1, 2025, and Dec. 1, 2026,...
Stockard pleads guilty to federal weapons, drug charges; forfeits more than 200 gunsA former Cape Girardeau restaurant owner and food truck operator has pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful interstate transportation of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute...
Did you know? Crime numbers rose in these categories during 2023 in Cape Girardeau3The Cape Girardeau Police Department released its 2023 annual report to the City Council on June 17. According to a Southeast Missourian article, chief Wes Blair pointed out multiple takeaways from the review for the council. He said while robberies...
Cody Samples hired as Cape city prosecutor; Scott Horman leaving position4The City of Cape Girardeau will welcome new city prosecutor Cody Samples as of Monday, July 1. Former prosecutor Scott Horman will be stepping away from his position. City manager Ken Haskin stated in an email to the Southeast Missourian that they...
Woman who took cellphone from CVS homicide scene sentenced to prison8Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced Yaunique D. Cain, 21, of Cape Girardeau to four years in prison for her role in tampering with evidence in the killing of KeMari Childress on Feb. 27 at the CVS Pharmacy, 2161 William St., in Cape Girardeau. But...
1908 courthouse in Jackson nearing end of renovationsThe Cape Girardeau County government will soon have a new home in some very old offices. Jacksons Penzel Construction is nearing completion on the countys historic 1908 courthouse renovation in Jackson. The $7.7 million project, which started in...
Alleged murder threat leads to felony charges in Cape Girardeau CountyA Galena man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman at a Cape Girardeau County gas station, ran from police, hid in tall grass and kicked an officer, according to documents filed in the case. Robert Hefner, 49, was charged with third-degree...
Eight CGPS educators complete Aspiring Leadership Academy, paving way for future school leadersEight Cape Girardeau Public Schools staff members recently completed the inaugural cohort of the districts Aspiring Leadership Academy. The Aspiring Leadership Academy is a program designed to help staff members develop their leadership skills in...
Help, hope and healing: Disaster relief team wraps up service in Sikeston2SIKESTON A Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Team has been in Sikeston since an EF3 tornado struck May 26, and their crews have been working hard to serve the community. Since day one, the team has been stationed at First Baptist Church in Sikeston...
Melainas Magical Playland at Cape County Park North to be closed for renovation through end of AugustMelainas Magical Playland at Cape County Park North will be closed for renovations Monday, July 15, through the end of August. According to a Cape Girardeau County Parks news release, the changes to the playground will include new surface...
Cape Girardeau Public Library launches Youth Book Club to spark reading passionCape Girardeau Public Library has launched a new youth book club for children ages 9 to 11. The clubs meetings will take place on the third Thursday of every month from 3 to 5 p.m. The book club aims to foster a love for reading and develop...
Keep youngsters engaged this summer with Cape Girardeau's funtime activitiesSummer is here, and with schools out, many parents in Cape Girardeau are looking for ways to keep their children unplugged and engaged. Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave., is holding its annual summer reading program, which encourages...
Local News 6/23/24Valedictorian 2024: Addison NicholsDelta High School Parents: Chris Nichols and Paige Hinkle Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to obtain a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. High school activities: Basketball, softball, Future Farmers of America,...
Local News 6/23/24Valedictorian 2024: Rachael HellebuschMeadow Heights High School Parents: John and Kimberly Hellebusch Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Murray State University this fall, where I hope to attain both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in mathematics with a certification in...
Physicist encourages Cape County residents to take back their elections29During a presentation for the monthly Guardians of Liberty meeting on Tuesday, June 18, in Jackson, physicist Douglas Frank shared his thoughts and experiences regarding election fraud since the 2020 presidential election, claiming to have evidence...
Cape County clerk defends county election integrity to speaker at Guardians of Liberty event62Election fraud has been a hot topic in the United States ever since Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, prompting former president Donald Trump to claim the election was stolen. Since then, physicist Dr. Douglas Frank has been going from state to...
Lane sentenced for murder of Cape Central student Madison Robinson; tempers flare during hearing4Isaiah Lane, 33, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison Thursday, June 20, for the second-degree murder of a 15-year-old student who planned on being a paramedic with the military; and also for shooting her brother, Ryan Robinson,...
Most read 6/20/24Statue plans for Jackson roundabout nixed due to new MoDOT requirements10Plans for a sign or statue in Jackson's newest roundabout have been scrapped because of updated MoDOT requirements. The roundabout at Deerwood Drive and North High Street will feature only basic landscaping. ...
Most read 6/19/24Blanks plan new developments to revitalize historic Cape Girardeau neighborhood15A Cape Girardeau couple is about to break ground on an endeavor to redevelop a long-neglected part of the citys historic downtown. Scott Blank and his wife, Lisa, own Bi-State Oil Co. in Cape Girardeau, operating a pair of Southern Convenience...
Most read 6/18/24Dr. Dan Cotner leaves behind legacy of service7"A kind, humble and honorable man. A friend to all." Those two sentences describing "Cape Girardeaus own River City Music Man" Dr. Dan Cotner adorn a rock in front of the Capaha Park bandshell, now known as the Dan Cotner Amphitheater, and sum up a...