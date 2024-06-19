Prayer 6-19-24

More to explore
Blanks plan new developments to revitalize historic Cape Girardeau neighborhood3A Cape Girardeau couple is about to break ground on an endeavor to redevelop a long-neglected part of the citys historic downtown. Scott Blank and his wife, Lisa, own Bi-State Oil Co. in Cape Girardeau, operating a pair of Southern Convenience...
What does Supreme Court ruling on 'bump stocks' mean for Southeast Missouri?Fridays United States Supreme Court decision to reverse a ban on bump stocks will not affect the recent federal convictions in Southeast Missouri regarding illegal possession of machine guns. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a ban on the devices...
Free program at Riverside Regional Library to help families recognize early signs of Alzheimer'sThe Alzheimers Association is hosting a program titled Understanding Alzheimers at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson that aims to help families understand the differences between normal aging and concerning...
California loops in AI to translate health care information; some fear tech lacks nuanceTener gripe, tener gripa, engriparse, agriparse, estar agripado, estar griposo, agarrar la gripe, coger la influenza. In Spanish, there are at least a dozen ways to say someone has the flu depending on the country. Translating cardiac arrest...
Water rate hike recommended for Cape to pay for infrastructure improvements8Rate analyst Carl Brown recommends a water rate increase to pay for Cape Girardeaus water infrastructure improvements outlined in the citys 10-year plan, during the City Council meeting Monday, June 17, at City Hall. ...
Dr. Dan Cotner leaves behind legacy of service4"A kind, humble and honorable man. A friend to all." Those two sentences describing "Cape Girardeaus own River City Music Man" Dr. Dan Cotner adorn a rock in front of the Capaha Park bandshell, now known as the Dan Cotner Amphitheater, and sum up a...
Capes Scout Hall rocks with indie sensations Post Sex Nachos, Tedious & BriefScout Hall welcomed back Midwestern indie-rock band Post Sex Nachos on Friday night, June 14. The Columbia-based band first came to Cape Girardeau in August and returned as part of the groups Prima/Vera tour. ...
Facebook post, starter pistol lead to weapons charges for Scott City manScott City Police officers say a man with an active warrant posted a photo to Facebook of him pointing a weapon at a patrol vehicle. When police arrived, they charged the man with a gun crime, even though the weapon he displayed on social media was...
Sunday fire disrupts business at Don Carlos restaurant in Jackson1A fire that broke out at Don Carlos restaurant in Jackson could have been much worse had it not been seen by a couple of passersby at around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Jackson Fire Department chief deputy of administration Randy Davis said a couple of...
Juvenile apprehended in shooting that injured victim, Cape Girardeau police say2A person was shot twice and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, June 16, police say. At around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of...
Charlotte Slinkard chronicles the Girardeau family story in new bookCape Girardeau native Charlotte Slinkard chronicles near to the heart of the history of Cape Girardeau with her new book The Girardeaus: An Eighteenth-Century French Colonial Family in Upper Louisiana". Slinkards book tells the story of the...
CGPS to roll out parent-teacher chat option on districts mobile app5Cape Girardeau Public Schools is introducing a new way for parents to stay in touch with their childrens educators, allowing them to easily keep up with their students progress throughout the school year with a single smartphone app. ...
Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival returns this Friday, SaturdaySIKESTON Get ready. The second annual Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival is only a week away. The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 21, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Sikeston Jaycee...
Sedgewickville felon charged after allegedly firing a bullet into wall in Delta convenience store3Jesse Boyer, 43, of Sedgewickville is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond after prosecutors filed charges of unlawful use of a weapon, a Class B felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm, a Class D felony. Police say witnesses...
Southeast Missourian's 'Pints & Politics' series kicks off with State Rep. Jon PattersonThe Southeast Missourian is launching a new event this year with the start of its Pints & Politics series, kicking off on Monday, June 24, at the Rust Center for Media. This series of one-hour talks will feature in-depth interviews with political...
CTC's auto tech program receives ASE accreditation9Following a thorough, strategic review, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Centers automotive technology program received National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Program Accreditation at the Maintenance and Light Repair...
Former special education student sues school district, aide over alleged sexual assault6A former special education student who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his special education aide is suing the woman accused of the sexual crimes as well as the Scott County School District...
Most read 6/14/24Report: Cape Girardeau man in jail after police find large amount of meth in freezer door5A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond after law enforcement officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force, the ATF and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office say...
Most read 6/13/24Guardians of Liberty hosts Seven Steps to Take Back Our Elections event52Guardians of Liberty will host a Seven Steps to Take Back Our Elections event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Delmonicos Steakhouse in Jackson. According to a GOL news release, the events speaker will be physicist Douglas G. Frank, known...
Most read 6/11/24City of Cape Girardeau forms committee to review policies, try to lessen gun violence23The City of Cape Girardeau is assembling a Gun Violence Task Force that will determine what can be done to discourage gun violence. The ad-hoc committee will also look over current programs and policies. Mayor Stacy Kinder stated in the citys...
