Dream Big Bed Distribution Day 2024

Dream Big is a community event held by Impact One More (IOM), which is an outreach of The Rock of Cape Church in collaboration with Eagle Ridge Christian School. Last year IOM was able to give away over 35 bed sets at a value of over $20,000 to local children in need. This year IOM will be giving away over 25 beds to local children who dont currently have a bed to sleep in. The bed frame, mattress, sheet set, comforter, pillow and stuffed animal will be provided. Kids and families will also enjoy other freebies, games, arts & crafts and lunch will be provided. The event takes place at Rock of Cape Church located at 4250 State Hwy k, this Saturday June 15th from 11:00am- 2:00pm. We have a few beds still available and anyone interested in volunteering, can please call Matiss Vitolins or Krisinda Bowlin to register at 573-339-1811.

We would like to Thank our generous sponsors/partners; Last Mile Liquidation Store, Stuffed Animals For Emergencies, Chick-Fil-A, Eagle Ridge Christian School, Screen Printing Invasion, The Mitchell Mortgage Lending Team, The Giving Branch (funded by the Flat Branch Mortgage, Inc. employees) and Rock of Cape Church.