Prayer 6-10-24

Lynwood Baptist Church breaks ground on $10.5 million expansion1Officials of Lynwood Baptist Church and Lynwood Christian Academy officially broke ground Sunday, June 9, on a 35,000-square-foot expansion. Senior pastor Mark Anderson spoke of the geography of redemption and Gods presence. ...
Cape elementary students celebrate final day of summer school at Central's new indoor athletic facilityWith the Summer Olympics around the corner, each of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools elementary schools celebrated the last day of their Olympics-themed summer school session Friday, June 7, with activities for students inside Cape Central High...
Oak Ridge mother faces accusation of providing minor with meth; faces counts of child endangerment5An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after police say she provided at least one child with methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43, faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a Class D felony....
Local News 6/8/24St. Louis Native Elad Gross runs as Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney GeneralElad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican Candidate...
Report: Police find bloodied woman holding suspect by hair; drugs found in man's underwear at jail4A Charleston man faces eight felonies following a domestic violence call that led to several drug-related charges. Vashon Rivers, 39, was arrested in Cape Girardeau and charged with eight felonies: four counts of delivery of a controlled substance,...
Democratic AG candidate visits Cape13Elad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican candidate...
Coroner Jordan receives another extension from judge in civil suit; seeks change of venue in criminal case13A judge granted another extension Friday, June 7, to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan to find an attorney to defend him in a civil suit seeking to remove him from office. In a case review held via video conference, Judge Jerel Lee Poor II...
Bollinger County woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for perjuryMichelle Kaempfer of Glen Allen was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, June 6, for perjury. Kaempfer was accused of telling a series of elaborate lies and fabricating evidence in trying to frame another woman on multiple crimes, including...
Man living in tent faces felonies after alleged domestic disputeA man who allegedly repeatedly punched a victim in the face, hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal bar and smashed a mirror over her back is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is facing four felonies and one...
Former Himmelberger property nearing debut as Rockwood Inn boutique hotel4Madawn Traxel cant stop smiling. The opening of Cape Girardeaus first boutique hotel is coming soon, and Traxel cant wait for the world to see it. Traxel has put so much time, energy and passion into the Rockwood Inn that her excitement exudes...
Most read 6/6/24Reyes Restaurant wows with unique Honduran cuisine2I had a rough start to researching this column this week. I drove 54miles round trip to discover that Google business hours for the chosen restaurant were incorrect, and even worse, I had asked friends to meet me there. While we stared blankly at...
Sewer line repair to force street closure in JacksonJackson officials reported Wednesday, June 5, that a sewer line repair project will force the closure of a portion of County Road 316/Matthew Street on Thursday, June 6. The closure will affect the portion of the roadway from the intersection of Old...
Most read 6/4/24Water, sewer rates set to increase as Cape Council approves annual city operating budget5The Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a 5% increase in residential and commercial water fees as part of the 2024-25 city budget Monday, June 3. Council members approved the citys annual operating budget, and an ordinance that included...
Most read 6/3/24Wear Orange event aims to educate about gun violence10Moms Demand Action will host a Wear Orange event to bring residents attention to gun violence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Moms Demand Actions Leslie Washington said the groups members want to...
Most read 6/3/24Man found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in Cape County trial4Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon in a Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30. DeMarzos sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 1, and he is facing up to four years in prison, according...