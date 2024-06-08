Prayer 6-8-24

More to explore
Local News 6/8/24St. Louis Native Elad Gross runs as Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney GeneralElad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican Candidate...
Oak Ridge mother faces accusation of providing minor with meth; faces counts of child endangerment1An Oak Ridge mother is in jail in lieu of $26,000 cash-only bond after police say she provided at least one child with methamphetamine. Jennifer Bey, 43, faces three counts of first-degree child endangerment involving drugs, a Class D felony....
Democratic AG candidate visits Cape3Elad Gross is running as the Democratic candidate for Attorney General (AG) on the basis of making the office more known and responsive among people in Missouri. Gross is running against Republican incumbent Andrew Bailey and Republican candidate...
Coroner Jordan receives another extension from judge in civil suit; seeks change of venue in criminal case7A judge granted another extension Friday, June 7, to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan to find an attorney to defend him in a civil suit seeking to remove him from office. In a case review held via video conference, Judge Jerel Lee Poor II...
Report: Police find bloodied woman holding suspect by hair; drugs found in man's underwear at jail2A Charleston man faces eight felonies following a domestic violence call that led to several drug-related charges. Vashon Rivers, 39, was arrested in Cape Girardeau and charged with eight felonies: four counts of delivery of a controlled substance,...
Bollinger County woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for perjuryMichelle Kaempfer of Glen Allen was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday, June 6, for perjury. Kaempfer was accused of telling a series of elaborate lies and fabricating evidence in trying to frame another woman on multiple crimes, including...
Man living in tent faces felonies after alleged domestic disputeA man who allegedly repeatedly punched a victim in the face, hit the victim in the back of the head with a metal bar and smashed a mirror over her back is in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond and is facing four felonies and one...
Former Himmelberger property nearing debut as Rockwood Inn boutique hotel4Madawn Traxel cant stop smiling. The opening of Cape Girardeaus first boutique hotel is coming soon, and Traxel cant wait for the world to see it. Traxel has put so much time, energy and passion into the Rockwood Inn that her excitement exudes...
Sewer line repair to force street closure in JacksonJackson officials reported Wednesday, June 5, that a sewer line repair project will force the closure of a portion of County Road 316/Matthew Street on Thursday, June 6. The closure will affect the portion of the roadway from the intersection of Old...
Local News 6/4/24Broadcasters file complaint to undo Mo. law requiring redactions in court documents5The Missouri Broadcasters Association, a Missouri publisher and a pair of appellate lawyers have filed legal action attempting to undo part of a state law requiring the redactions of witness names and other information in court documents. The...
Local News 6/4/24Water, sewer rates set to increase as Cape Council approves annual city operating budget5The Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a 5% increase in residential and commercial water fees as part of the 2024-25 city budget Monday, June 3. Council members approved the citys annual operating budget, and an ordinance that included...
Most read 6/3/24Man found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in Cape County trial4Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon in a Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30. DeMarzos sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 1, and he is facing up to four years in prison, according...
Local legislators react to Cape graduation shooting13In the wake of the May 19 shooting during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation, local legislators weighed in on the incident. District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, and state Reps. Barry Hovis and John Voss expressed their sympathies to...
Dexter resident injured in accident that killed twoA Dexter resident was injured in an accident Thursday that claimed two lives. Jamie D. Minks, 44, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident...
Five years later, DNA evidence leads to rape arrest2After five years of waiting, DNA evidence from a rape kit has allowed for formal charges to be filed against a Poplar Bluff man. James William Hastings, 37, of Poplar Bluff is currently being housed at the Butler County jail on the charge of first...
Most read 5/30/24Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial49Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
Most read 5/30/24Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man8Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...