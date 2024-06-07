*Menu
Adopt Bandit and Chilli 6-8-24

Friday, June 7, 2024
Bandit and Chilli are bonded pair of aussie mixes and love to play and run all day. They are 5 years old and need to find a home together. If you have room in your heart and home for these dogs or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

