AG candidates wrong on voter fraud claims

Following the 2020 election, former President Trump claimed that voter fraud prevented him from winning this contest. His campaign organization commissioned two organizations, the Berkeley Research Group and the Simpatico Software Systems to review more than a dozen voter fraud theories and allegations.

The firms looked into a wide variety of possibilities, which included such things as change of addresses, illegal immigrants voting, ballot harvesting, people voting twice, machines being tampered with, ballots that were sent to vacant addresses that were returned and voted, voter turnout anomalies, date of birth anomalies, and whether dead people voted. Every possibility was considered and no findings of impropriety even close to being enough to reverse the election outcome were found.

Trump lost 62 lawsuits, which contested election results. He did not win a single substantive victory. Some cases were dismissed for lack of standing and others based on the lack of proof that voter fraud occurred. In a large number of these cases when the judge asked the attorneys representing Trump to present their evidence, they declined saying that they did not have any evidence that would be admissible in a court of law.

The two Republican candidates for the office of Missouri attorney general, Will Scharf and Andrew Bailey, have each said they support the position that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Considering the volume, quantity and quality of evidence against such a belief, position or argument, I would not vote for either gentleman.

JOHN PIEPHO, 806 Sharon Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701