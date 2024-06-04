Prayer 6-4-24

More to explore
Water, sewer rates set to increase as Cape Council approves annual city operating budgetThe Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a 5% increase in residential and commercial water fees as part of the 2024-25 city budget Monday, June 3. Council members approved the citys annual operating budget, and an ordinance that included...
The Old Guard military statue to be unveiled Sunday in PerryvilleA new statue honoring The Old Guard, the oldest active U.S. Army regiment, will be unveiled Sunday, June 9, at Missouris National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. The monument celebrates the regiment's various roles and informs visitors about...
Broadcasters file complaint to undo Mo. law requiring redactions in court documentsThe Missouri Broadcasters Association, a Missouri publisher and a pair of appellate lawyers have filed legal action attempting to undo part of a state law requiring the redactions of witness names and other information in court documents. The...
Cape Central grad receives ROTC scholarship to Virginia Tech6Cape Central High School graduate Avery Criblez received a full-tuition Navy ROTC Marine Option Scholarship to attend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. The scholarship will cover all four years of Criblezs studies and is worth $180,000. Upon...
Wear Orange event aims to educate about gun violence9Moms Demand Action will host a Wear Orange event to bring residents attention to gun violence from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Peace Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Moms Demand Actions Leslie Washington said the groups members want to...
Senior citizens' game inspired authors latest book on family and historyMary Sue Anton has lived a long, full life. From the small town of New Madrid to Kansas City and south to Texas, she has seen her fair share of U.S. history. To tell her story and reflect on the historic times and events she lived through, Anton has...
Man found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in Cape County trial2Lance DeMarzo, 25, was found guilty of the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon in a Cape Girardeau County trial on Thursday, May 30. DeMarzos sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 1, and he is facing up to four years in prison, according...
Local legislators react to Cape graduation shooting13In the wake of the May 19 shooting during Cape Girardeau Central High School's graduation, local legislators weighed in on the incident. District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, and state Reps. Barry Hovis and John Voss expressed their sympathies to...
Volunteers respond after tornado sweeps through Sikeston area1SIKESTON Since the May 26 tornado swept through Sikeston, several churches, organizations and businesses have reacted with kindness to those impacted by and working the cleanup. Among those is Sikeston First Assembly of God, which has been...
Dexter resident injured in accident that killed twoA Dexter resident was injured in an accident Thursday that claimed two lives. Jamie D. Minks, 44, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident...
Five years later, DNA evidence leads to rape arrest2After five years of waiting, DNA evidence from a rape kit has allowed for formal charges to be filed against a Poplar Bluff man. James William Hastings, 37, of Poplar Bluff is currently being housed at the Butler County jail on the charge of first...
Whats in the water: Alliance Water Resources continues to examine changes in Capes source water6As Alliance Water Resources examines Cape Girardeaus source water from its wells, four characteristics stick out to the company the levels of iron and arsenic, the ionic charge of the water and an unknown component eating away at the chlorine....
Breaking: Trump guilty of felony crimes in New York hush money trial45Donald Trump, former president of the United States, was found guilty of 34 felony charges in New York state court Thursday, May 30. He was charged with 34 felonies, and the jury unanimously found him guilty on all charges. At the heart of the...
County commissioners approve purchase of new voting systems3The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a bid selecting a new voting system to operate during elections for the foreseeable future. County Clerk Kara Clark Summers recommended purchasing the Unisyn OpenElect Voting System 2.2 from Henry M....
CGPS offers graduation options for 2024 senior classThe Cape Girardeau Public School District is offering seniors three options to receive their high school diplomas after their graduation was cut short on May 19 due to a shooting in the Show Me Center. One option available is for students to attend...
Document: DWI suspects were racing golf carts in wreck that killed Benton man8Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case. ...
Democratic secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer holds fundraiser in Cape3Missouri secretary of state candidate Barbara Phifer, a Democrat who is currently the state representative of St. Louis County, returned to Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 28, for a campaign fundraiser hosted by Cape Girardeau County Democratic...
SEMO's Department of Mass Media reaccredited4The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications (ACEJMC) unanimously approved reaccreditation for Southeast Missouri State Universitys Department of Mass Media. The departments reaccreditation will last for six years,...
Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault7An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in...
Suspect in Blytheville, Arkansas, murder apprehended at Cape Girardeau gas station9Local police officers apprehended a man wanted for murder in Arkansas at a Cape Girardeau gas station Wednesday, May 29. Jaquavion Edwards, 19, was arrested on a murder warrant out of Blytheville, Arkansas, according to a news release issued by the...
