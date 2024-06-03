*Menu
Arnsberg Cemetery Association Continues Mission to Remember

User-submitted story by Sue Sewing
Monday, June 3, 2024
Arnsberg Cemetery Association members gather around the entrance sign and flag pole following the 25th annual business meeting May 19, 2024. Pictured kneeling, left to right: Diann Ulmer, Randy Georger, and Rachel Harper; standing, left to right: Joyce Reed, Mike Reed, Rodney Tucker, Linda Tucker, Sue Sewing, and Dan Dambach.

The Arnsberg Cemetery Association held its 25th annual business meeting May 19 on the cemetery grounds. The Association manages fiscal assets, property maintenance, and new burials in the cemetery. Recently, Association members performed special maintenance to protect several of the older tombstones.

The Arnsberg Cemetery Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the memories of the Arnsberg Community, its inhabitants, and their families. Donations to help defray cemetery maintenance costs may be made to the Arnsberg Cemetery Association and mailed to Linda Tucker, Association Treasurer, at 265 GTO Drive, Oak Ridge, MO 63769. Donations of time and labor are also welcome, and may be arranged by contacting Mike Reed at 573-382-2287.

