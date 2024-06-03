Arnsberg Cemetery Association Continues Mission to Remember

The Arnsberg Cemetery Association held its 25th annual business meeting May 19 on the cemetery grounds. The Association manages fiscal assets, property maintenance, and new burials in the cemetery. Recently, Association members performed special maintenance to protect several of the older tombstones.

The Arnsberg Cemetery Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the memories of the Arnsberg Community, its inhabitants, and their families. Donations to help defray cemetery maintenance costs may be made to the Arnsberg Cemetery Association and mailed to Linda Tucker, Association Treasurer, at 265 GTO Drive, Oak Ridge, MO 63769. Donations of time and labor are also welcome, and may be arranged by contacting Mike Reed at 573-382-2287.